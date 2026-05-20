Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 l Game # 41

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (23-17) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-21)

RH Nestor Lorant (2-2, 2.75) vs. RH Maikel Miralles (0-4, 6.20)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 1, Fort Wayne 0.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 23-17, second place in MWL East Division, 2 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 11, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons broke open a 2-1 game with four runs in the seventh inning and added a four-run ninth to turn the series opener into a runaway win. Alfredo Duno's long three-run home run keyed the seventh inning rally. Yerlin Confidan had three hits as the Dragons established a season high in runs with all nine batters in their order collecting at least one hit. Victor Acosta had two hits including a double.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have won seven consecutive road games, one short of the club record of eight set in 2002 and 2025-26 (final seven road games of 2025 and first road game of 2026). The Dragons have won three straight overall.

The Dragons 23-17 record marks their best start through 40 games since 2022, when they were 28-12.

The Dragons are six games above the .500 mark for the first time in 2026.

The Dragons have hit home runs in 14 straight games for the first time since 2008. No Dragons team has hit home runs in 15 straight games since MLB assumed record-keeping duties of the minor leagues starting in 2005. The streak is tied for the longest in the Minor Leagues in 2026. It is the longest home run streak in the Midwest League since Lake County hit homers in 15 straight games in 2022.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL in extra base hits (70) and slugging percentage (.471) while batting .286 to rank second in the MWL.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno has hit safely in 11 straight games (.429, 5 HR, 3 2B, 10 RBI-home runs in 5 of last 6 G) to tie for the longest Dayton hitting streak of 2026.

Yerlin Confidan has also hit safely in 11 straight games (.391). In his last 22 G, Confidan is batting .361 (30 for 83) with 3 HR, 8 2B, 17 RBI.

John Michael Faile in his last 10 G is hitting .450 (18 for 40) with 1 HR, 3 2B, and only 3 SO. He has a 5-G hitting streak (.458) and is hitting .400 for the year.

Carlos Sanchez is 7 for 12 (.583) with a HR and 2 2B in his last 3 G after going 2 for 16 in previous 4 G.

Carter Graham in his last 19 G is batting .311 (19 for 61) with 3 HR, 4 2B, and 13 RBI. He has a 7-G hitting streak (.391, 9 for 23).

-- In the month of May, Alfredo Duno ranks third in the MWL in batting average (.391), second in slugging (.783) and second in OPS (1.283).

-- In May, Yerlin Confidan leads the MWL in doubles (7), is 5th in RBI (16), and 8th in batting average (.369).

--Yerlin Confidan is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/11-4/17. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 1 HR, 3 2B, and 8 RBI. Confidan drive in the tie-breaking run in the 8 th inning of the Dayton win Sunday.

--Cody Adcock is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. Adcock made two relief appearances, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings. He earned the win on Sunday and pitched the final inning of the win on Thursday, striking out three.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, May 21 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.75) at Fort Wayne RH Carson Montgomery (2-0, 1.33)

Friday, May 22 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (0-0, 6.75) at Fort Wayne LH Kash Mayfield (3-1, 1.52)

Saturday, May 23 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (3-3, 5.50) at Fort Wayne RH Abraham Parra (0-2, 6.08)

Sunday, May 24 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.00) at Fort Wayne LH Jamie Hitt (1-1, 5.84)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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