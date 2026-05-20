'Caps Tame Cubs, 6-4

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw starting pitcher Hayden Minton deliver his best performance of the season as one big inning helped the 'Caps secure a 6-4 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

Minton struck out a season-high eight batters over five shutout frames as West Michigan held the Cubs top-ranked Midwest League offense to just 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, the 'Caps added four insurance runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Garrett Pennington.

West Michigan took the lead in the second inning when designated hitter Cristian Santana delivered an RBI single. Second baseman Samuel Gil followed with another RBI single in the third, giving the Whitecaps a 2-0 advantage. South Bend got on the board with a single run in the sixth on an RBI single from outfielder Kade Snell. The Whitecaps responded immediately in the bottom of the inning, as Ricardo Hurtado ripped a two-run single to center field and Pennington followed with his two-run homer, stretching the lead to 6-1. South Bend cut the deficit to 6-4 in the top of the seventh when outfielder Kane Kepley launched a three-run homer. The Cubs managed just two baserunners over the final two innings but couldn't spark a rally, as Whitecaps relievers Jalen Evans and Ryan Harvey combined for 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to close out the victory.

The Whitecaps improved to 14-26 with the win, while South Bend fell to 20-16. Minton (2-2) earned his second victory, and Harvey picked up his first save with a scoreless ninth. Cubs starter Nazir Mulé (0-2) took the loss after allowing one run in 1.1 innings. Minton has been outstanding in his last two starts, posting a 2-0 record with one run allowed over 10 innings and 14 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the South Bend Cubs with a Wednesday morning first pitch scheduled for 11:00am. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 10:45am on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.