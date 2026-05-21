Kernels Hang on in Peoria, Win Fifth Straight Road Game, 4-3

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







PEORIA, ILL - In a one-run game in the bottom of the ninth, Yehizon Sanchez stranded runners on second and third with two strikeouts and a groundout to preserve the Kernels fifth straight road win in a 4-3 victory over the Chiefs Tuesday night.

For the second straight day in Peoria, Cedar Rapids jumped in front in the top of the first inning. With one out, three straight walks from Brandon Winokur, Eduardo Tait and Yasser Mercedes loaded the bases for Khadim Diaw, who put the Kernels in front 2-0 with a two-run double.

The Chiefs got a run back in the third. Christian Martin doubled to begin the inning, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI groundout to make it 2-1.

That was the only run allowed by Kernels starter Michael Ross. Ross went a season-high five one-run innings, only allowing two hits while striking out four in the win.

The Kernels got that run back in the fourth. With two outs, Jay Thomason singled. After he stole second, he scored on a Marek Houston RBI double to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the top of the eighth, Cedar Rapids added one more. Diaw and Jacob McCombs singled to begin the inning, and a pair of wild pitches plated Diaw to grow the advantage to 4-1.

Peoria got a run closer in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Jesús Báez lifted a solo home run to left to cut the deficit to 4-2.

That stayed the score going to the bottom of the ninth. Josh Kross doubled to begin the inning, and after a Jalin Flores walk and a Cade McGee RBI double, the Chiefs trimmed the lead to 4-3 with runners on second and third with no one out. But Kernels pitcher Yehizon Sanchez struck out two and got a groundout to shortstop to end the game and hold on to the 4-3 win.

The victory improves the Kernels to 23-18 on the year and to 2-0 in the series at Peoria. The six-game set with the Chiefs continues Thursday at 6:35. Jason Doktorczyk gets the start, opposite Nate Dohm.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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