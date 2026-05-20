Captains Score Two in 9th to Beat Lugnuts, 4-3

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (20-20) received back-to-back two-out, two-strike RBI singles from Aaron Walton and Nolan Schubart in the bottom of the ninth inning, rallying past the Lansing Lugnuts (18-23), 4-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Captains won their second straight game in the series, though this was the complete opposite of Tuesday's 14-1 rain-shortened romp.

Samuel Dutton pitched 5 2/3 strong innings for the Nuts, striking out six while allowing only three hits, two walks, and one unearned run, scored on a two-out dropped fly by center fielder Rodney Green, Jr. in the fifth.

A Casey Yamauchi RBI single in the third inning, and a C.J. Pittaro squeeze and Devin Taylor RBI groundout in the seventh had given the Nuts a 3-1 lead.

A Maick Collado RBI single in the eighth off Jose Dicochea trimmed the lead to 3-2, setting up the ninth-inning drama.

Luis Carrasco struck out Kevin Rivas to open the ninth, then walked Tommy Hawke. Hawke stole second, putting the potential tying run into scoring position, but Jace LaViolette flied out to left field for the second out. After a walk to Dean Curley, Walton brought in Hawke with a single to right-center. Schubart followed with a broken-bat liner to left, plating Curley with the winning run.

In defeat, Lansing right fielder Pedro Pineda went 2-for-4 with two singles and two run scored, and second baseman Casey Yamauchi finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single and an HBP.

Zane Taylor gets the ball for Lansing in the third game of the six-game series, battling Franklin Gómez at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Lansing will return home from May 26-31 to defend home field against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.