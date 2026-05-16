Starter Robinson Traded to Pittsburgh

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Kyle Robinson is traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates

- Pitcher Jay Dill is received from Stockton (Class-A - California League)

An updated Lugnuts roster is attached with 29 active players and one player on the Temporary Inactive List.

An 11th-round selection in 2024 from Texas Tech, the 6-foot-6 Robinson was a steady reliable starter for the Lugnuts in 2025 (3.99 ERA, 70 innings, 22 walks, 50 strikeouts) and 2026 (3.62, 27 1/3 innings, 13 walks, 19 strikeouts). He was swapped for infielder Alika Williams, the 37th pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, who was batting .317/.385/.467 in 34 games for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Dill, himself 6-foot-6, was drafted from Troy in the 18th round in 2025 and had dominated out of the bullpen for Stockton this season: a 3-0 record with a 1.08 ERA in 16 2/3 innings, walking seven while striking out 21 and allowing a WHIP of 1.02 and an opponent batting average of .169.

The Lugnuts (17-20) go for a seventh straight win this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Quad Cities River Bandits (16-17). Gates open at 3 p.m. for White Claws and Paws, with $5 White Claw specials and dogs welcome at the park. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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