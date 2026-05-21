Ramirez's Big Night Propels Quad Cities to Comeback Win over Beloit

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Royals No. 7 prospect Ramon Ramirez went 4-for-4 with four RBI to help the Quad Cities River Bandits erase an early four-run deficit and defeat the Beloit Sky Carp 7-5 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Despite the loss, Beloit struck for three home runs on the night, including two against Quad Cities' starter Tanner Jones. Aiva Arquette put the Sky Carp ahead two batters into the game with an opposite field solo shot in the first, before a poke from Carlos Sanchez helped move Beloit ahead 4-0 in the second.

Wilfredo Lara (RBI-double) and Starlyn Caba (RBI-single) added early run-producing swings as well as part of the three-run Beloit second.

While Jones settled in and worked scorelessly for the remainder of his 5.0-inning start, Quad Cities found no early success against Sky Carp starter Peyton Fosher, who faced two over the minimum and struck out four over the first five innings of his effort.

It was after the right-hander returned for the sixth when the River Bandits began to break through. After nine-hole-hitter Angel Acosta led off the frame with a bunt single- one of the second baseman's career-high three hits- Nolan Sailors and Blake Mitchell drew walks to load the bases with one out and chase Fosher from the game.

Beloit right-hander and former River Bandit Jesus Rios took over on the mound and immediately allowed a bases-clearing double to Ramirez, cutting Beloit's lead to 4-3.

After Josh Hansell tossed his second-straight scoreless inning out of Quad Cities' bullpen, including two of his night's five strikeouts, Tyriq Kemp and Erick Torres began the bottom of the seventh with a walk and a single respectively. Acosta followed with the game-tying RBI-single into right field.

Rios struck out Sailors for the first out of the inning, but then walked Asbel Gonzalez and was pulled for Michael Perez. The Sky Carp right-hander then uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Torres to score from third and gave the Bandits a 5-4 lead. Just after, Blake Mitchell drew a walk to load the bases for Ramirez.

The backstop fell into a two-strike hole but capped off his first-career four-hit game with an RBI-single into center that pushed the Bandits ahead 6-4.

Two batters later, Quad Cites went up by three when a fielding error on Caba plated Gonzalez and a 7-4 score.

River Bandits' reliever LP Langevin secured his second hold of the season, striking out the side in a perfect eighth, before Kamden Edge surrendered Beloit's third home run, a solo shot from Colby Shade, but struck out Caba to lock up his second save of the season in the ninth.

Hansell (1-4) earned his first win of the season for Quad Cities, while Rios (0-1) was charged with a loss and his first blown save, allowing four runs (three earned), over 1.0 inning of relief.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game three of the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Aiden Jimenez (1-1, 4.56) to the mound opposite Beloit's Eliazar Dishmey (2-1, 2.57). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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