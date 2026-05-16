Figueroa Strikes for Four Hits, Four RBI; Bandits Drop Seventh-Straight

Published on May 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Lansing, Michigan - Derlin Figueroa launched his seventh home run of the season as part of a four-hit, four-RBI performance, but Quad Cities suffered its seventh consecutive loss Friday, falling to the Lansing Lugnuts 12-9 at Jackson Field.

The loss cemented back-to-back series losses and the High-A affiliate's longest losing streak since July 2024.

The infielder's first run-producing hit was the game's first RBI swing: a bloop single to left field that plated Austin Charles and gave the River Bandits a 1-0 lead against Lansing's Ryan Magdic, who filled in for Kyle Robinson in a spot start.

Quad Cities' initial lead lasted for just one inning though, with Ali Camarillo tying the game 1-1 on a sacrifice-fly.

The River Bandits jumped back in front in the fourth, 2-1, when Austin Charles delivered one of his night's three hits, an RBI-double that plated Luke Pelzer.

Josh Hansell allowed only four hits over his 4.0-inning start for Quad Cities but walked a career-high seven, including a pair plus a hit batsman to set up Gunner Gouldsmith's grand slam in the fourth that launched the Lugnuts ahead 5-2.

A Blake Mitchell double, his second in as many games, brought Quad Cities within one in the fifth, as Tyriq Kemp and Asbel Gonzalez scored against Lansing reliever Ryan Brown. The Lugnuts responded, however, with a three-run bottom half against Hansell and reliever Nick Conte, which included an RBI-triple from Dylan Fien and an RBI-single from Casey Yamauchi.

Fien struck again in the sixth and pushed Lansing up 10-4 with an RBI-double off Ryan Ure.

Quad Cities rallied for five runs in the seventh and trimmed its deficit to 10-9, with Gonzalez plating Kemp's leadoff triple on a groundout before Charles' RBI single and Figueroa's three-run homer. However, the Bandits were held scoreless for the remainder of the game by relievers Riley Huge and Luis Carrasco, who earned a hold and save, respectively, for the Lugnuts.

Devin Taylor (RBI-single) and Yamauchi (sacrifice-fly) insured Lansing's lead against LP Langevin in the seventh and eighth respectively, pushing the score to 12-9.

Brown (3-2) earned the win for Lansing despite allowing two runs over 1.1 innings of relief. Hansell (0-4) was saddled with the loss for Quad Cities after surrendering a season-high seven runs over 4.0 innings.

The River Bandits return to Jackson Field tomorrow night for game five of the six-game set, sending Emmanuel Reyes (2-1, 2.67) to the mound opposite the Lugnuts' right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha (1-1, 7.57). First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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