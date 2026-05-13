Walks Lead to Quad Cities' Fifth-Straight Loss

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Lansing, Michigan - The Quad Cities River Bandits more than doubled the Lansing Lugnuts' hit total Wednesday (16-8), but a nine-run Lugnuts' sixth inning handed Quad Cities its fifth consecutive loss, 15-3 at Jackson Field.

After completing back-to-back perfect frames to begin his High-A debut, River Bandits starter Blake Wolters saw his offense break through against Samuel Dutton in the third, as Asbel Gonzalez and Derlin struck for a pair of RBI-singles, while Luke Pelzer plated a run with an RBI-double.

A pair of Quad Cities errors helped Lansing quickly respond in the bottom of the fourth though, with Justin Riemer's RBI fielder's choice scoring two before Ali Camarrillo put the Lugnuts ahead 4-3 with a two-run single.

Wolters, who struck out four and was charged for only unearned runs, gave way to the bullpen in the fourth. Coleman Picard, who also made his River Bandits debut, completed a perfect first frame, but surrendered a pair of RBI-doubles to Reimer and Devin Taylor in the fifth, pushing Lansing ahead 6-3.

The Lugnuts pulled away for good in the sixth against Ryan Ure and Nick Conte, scoring nine runs thanks to 10-combined walks, including seven-straight to begin the inning and six with the bases loaded. Myles Naylor and C.J. Pittaro delivered the only two hits of the frame driving in a pair with RBI singles.

Despite Quad Cities' three-run third, Dutton worked the next three innings scorelessly, striking out six before giving the ball to the bullpen. Jorge Marcheco (2.0 IP, 2 SO) and Luis Carrasco (1.0 IP, 0 R) closed out the final three innings on the mound for the Lugnuts.

River Bandits' right-hander Kamden Edge helped Ure and Conte finish the sixth inning and completed a clean eighth, while infielder Angel Acosta pitched a scoreless eighth in his second pitching appearance of the season.

Nolan Sailors proved a bright spot atop Quad Cities' lineup, going 4-for-5 and matching Derlin Figueroa's April mark for the most hits in a single-game by a River Bandit this season.

Dutton (1-0) earned his first win of the year with a career-high 6.0-inning effort, while Wolters (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Quad Cities.

The River Bandits return to Jackson Field for game three of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Tanner Jones (2-1) to the mound opposite Lansing's Zane Taylor (2-2, 2.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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