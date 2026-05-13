Lugnuts Walk over Quad Cities, 15-3

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Samuel Dutton struck out six batters in six quality innings and the Lansing Lugnuts (15-20) drew 10 walks in a nine-run sixth inning on their way to a 15-3 blowout win over the Quad Cities River Bandits (16-16) on Wednesday afternoon at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™.

Dutton collected his first professional win and recorded Lansing's fourth consecutive quality start in his longest pitching performance in the minors; he scattered 10 hits and two walks and gave up three runs, all of which were scored in the third inning.

The Lugnuts were out-hit 16-8, but drew 13 walks and had nine different players score runs.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, things fell apart for Quad Cities. Lansing's first baserunner of the game came by way of an error by River Bandits third baseman Jose Cerice, allowing Nate Nankil to reach with one out. A Rodney Green, Jr. single and a walk for Casey Yamauchi loaded the bases. The Lugnuts scored their first run of the game courtesy of a fielder's choice from Justin Riemer. Green also scored on the play after a throwing error by Quad Cities first baseman Derlin Figueroa. Lansing then took the 4-3 lead on a two-run single by Ali Camarillo.

The Lugnuts kept it rolling with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to RBI doubles from Riemer and Devin Taylor, to increase the lead to 6-3.

And then, the 32-minute bottom of the sixth inning.

Quad Cities relievers Ryan Ure and Nick Conte issued seven straight walks to open the inning, followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Myles Naylor and C.J. Pittaro and consecutive bases-loaded walks drawn by Gunner Gouldsmith and Green. A Yamauchi RBI fielder's choice and a Riemer walk later, and the game was officially a blowout. Gouldsmith, Green and Riemer each drew two walks in the inning, with Gouldsmith earning a walk from each side of the plate.

Jorge Marcheco threw two scoreless innings of relief before handing the mound over to Luis Carrasco who pitched the final frame to wrap up the win, the Nuts' season high fourth straight victory.

The Lugnuts are back in action against Quad Cities on Thursday with Zane Taylor on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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