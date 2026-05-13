Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 l Game # 35

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (16-17) at Dayton Dragons (19-15)

LH Rafe Schlesinger (1-2, 4.91) vs. RH Ovis Portes (0-0, 12.27)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Lake County 4, Dayton 3 (all games played at Dayton).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 19-15, second place in MWL East Division, 1 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 9, Dayton 3. The Captains broke open a 5-3 game with three runs in the sixth inning to win the series opener. Dayton got home runs from Alfredo Duno and Kien Vu while Esmith Pineda had two hits.

Last Series at West Michigan (5/5-5/10): Dayton 6, West Michigan 0. The Dragons outscored the Whitecaps 38-19. Dayton team stats in the series: .278 batting avg. (.294 with runners in scoring position); 12 HR, 2 SB, 3.17 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The loss by the Dragons last night snapped their six-game winning streak. Dayton swept West Michigan in a 6-game set May 5-10, the fourth sweep of a 6-game series in franchise history.

Home Run Data: The Dragons have hit home runs in eight straight games for the first time since August 29-September 7, 2023...The Dragons hit 12 home runs in the last series at West Michigan, most in a series since they hit 12 in a series June 28-July 23, 2022...The Dragons have hit 23 home runs in their last 18 games after hitting five in their first 16 games.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL lead in extra base hits with 49.

Since April 28 (14 G), the Dragons have scored 79 runs, third most in the MWL during that time period. They are batting .273 since that date, the second highest team average in the MWL.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno has hit safely in 7 straight games (.520, 13 for 25, 2 HR, 3 2B, only 1 K). Over his last 11 G: .395 (17 for 43), 4 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 16 G is batting .333 (19 for 57) with 2 HR, 6 2B, 10 RBI, .987 OPS. He has a 5-G hitting streak and has started 24 straight games.

Esmith Pineda in his last 16 G is batting .333 (18 for 54) with 3 2B and 7 RBI.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 4 G is batting .474 (9 for 19) with 2 HR and 2 2B to lift his average to .317, fifth in the MWL. He leads the MWL in hits (40).

John Michael Faile in his last 8 G is hitting .355 (11 for 31) with 2 2B and only 3 SO.

Kien Vu has hit 3 HR in his last 5 G, hitting safely in all 5. Vu in his last 16 G is batting .286 (18 for 63) with 5 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 13 R, 4 SB.

--Nestor Lorant has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 4-10 after tossing seven scoreless innings in his only appearance on May 8 at West Michigan. Lorant was also selected as the Dragons Pitcher of the Week for the week, the third straight week he has earned that honor. Lorant has a scoreless streak of 19.2 innings. Lorant in his last 4 G: 21.2 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 8 BB, 28 SO.

-- Alfredo Duno is the Dragons Batter of the Week. He batted .526 (10 for 19) with 1 HR and a 1.414 OPS. On the two-week road trip, Duno batted .400 with 2 HR.

--Victor Diaz has not allowed an earned run in his last 7 G: (12.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 9 BB, 16 SO, 3 Sv, 1-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, May 14 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Braylon Doughty (1-2, 3.44) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (2-2, 2.05)

Friday, May 15 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Franklin Gómez (1-0, 1.95) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.56) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, May 16 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (0-3, 3.86) at Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.16)

Sunday, May 17 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Jogly Garcia (1-1, 7.00) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (no record) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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