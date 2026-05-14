2026 Water Street District to Host Party at the Plaza May 15

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Water Street District's "Party at the Plaza" is back for the second of four events in 2026. The event will hit the plaza before the Dragons take on the Lake County Captains on Friday, May 15 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. The event will feature Dragons excitement, along with food trucks, a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing, ice cream from Graeter's Ice Cream, Kona Ice, and live music from DJ Todd Banks. Dragons Present presented by Winsupply will feature performances from the Kettering Fairmont Marching Band. WDTN: 2 News will be broadcasting live from the plaza during the event.

Jeff Stevens from iHeart Radio will host the event with visits from Heater, Gem, Blaze, and The Green Team. Fun for all ages will be available throughout the pregame plaza event with inflatables, yard games, cornhole, and more! Honey Hill Farms will be back with a live animal display. Fans can also get a commemorative Party at the Plaza photo print at a photobooth from LiftOff Entertainment.

Water Street District Community members: Winan's, Soleil Movement, Square One Salon, PINS Mechanical, and Dayton Beer Company will join the party and share all the great things you can enjoy in the heart of Water Street District. Fans can visit the Water Street District booth to enter to win a premium raffle prize featuring Water Street District fun, Dragons gear, and more, and they can also learn more about their Pint Path program. Dragons partners altafiber and Kroger will also be joining Water Street District for the party. The Dragons and Water Street District encourage fans and downtown residents to visit the plaza between 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm to enjoy the festivities before the game. Learn more about the event at daytondragons.com/waterstreet.

Water Street District will host two more "Party at the Plaza" events during the 2026 season. These events will take place on the following dates with more details to come:

Friday, June 12 | 5:30 - 7:30 pm

Dragons vs. Fort Wayne Tincaps (7:05 pm)

Friday, August 7 | 5:30 - 7:30 pm featuring appearances from STAR WARS characters

Dragons vs. Great Lakes Loons (7:05 pm)







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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