Back-to-Back Home Runs Late Push Kernels to Series Opening Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their series opener Tuesday night, 3-2, on the road against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

Fort Wayne (16-18) opened the scoring in the second inning. Following a leadoff single by the newly 23-year-old catcher Carlos Rodriguez, first baseman Jack Costello drove him in on an RBI double to right-center field before being caught at third attempting to stretch it into a triple. Three batters later, Cedar Rapids (19-15) starter Riley Quick (No. 11 Twins prospect) exited after 1 2/3 innings due to injury, with Christian Becerra closing out the frame.

In the top of the fourth, 'Caps shortstop Jonathan Vastine skied a two-out solo home run over the right field wall. His second home run of the season and third at the High-A level put Fort Wayne up 2-0.

That would be the final player to reach base for Fort Wayne. Right-hander Jason Doktorczyk tossed five innings of relief, only allowing the home run to Vastine and striking out three. In total, the Kernels' bullpen retired the final 16 TinCaps batters of the game, with Nick Tribacchi earning his first save of the season behind three strikeouts in two innings.

After an RBI single by Rayne Doncon in the fourth inning, Cedar Rapids took the lead for good in the seventh. Brandon Winokur (No. 17 Twins prospect) and Eduardo Tait (MLB No. 49 prospect // Twins No. 3 prospect) launched back-to-back home runs to right field.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 13th @ Cedar Rapids (1:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles

Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Miguelangel Boadas

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB+ | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Listen







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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