TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 12 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 29 players, 4 on injured list):

- Shortstop Dylan Grego transferred to Single-A Lake Elsinore

- Shortstop Justin DeCriscio transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-17) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (18-15)

Tuesday, May 12 | Parkview Field | 7:35 PM | Game 24 of 132

RHP Matthew Watson (0-1, 10.2 IP, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Riley Quick (0-1, 8.0 IP, 2.25 ERA)

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COMING IN HOT: The Fort Wayne TinCaps enter this week winning their last two series and as winners in 9 of their last 11. The 'Caps hadn't won a series since June 24-29, 2025, against Great Lakes, being 0-9-5 in their previous 16 series. In this current stretch, the offense is slashing .262/.366/.404 with a .770 OPS, 10 home runs, and 50 RBI. The pitching staff ranks 2nd in the league in ERA (3.28), 4th in WHIP (1.33), 1st in saves (6), and holds (10) dating back to Wednesday, April 29.

'CAPS AND THE KERNELS: This week marks the second straight season where the TinCaps and Kernels square off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Each team won 3 games in last year's set, the week of July 22-27, after the two clubs split the six-game series at Parkview Field earlier in the year. Before last season, the TinCaps hadn't visited Cedar Rapids since 2018, when the Kernels took 2 of 3 from Fort Wayne. Last year snapped a 3-season stretch in which the teams did not meet.

LEADING THE WAY: The TinCaps starting rotation led the Midwest League in ERA (1.95) and allowed the fewest earned runs (6) last week. The unit got its first quality start of the season from left-hander Jamie Hitt on Sunday, along with 5.0 scoreless frames from Carson Montgomery and Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) in their starts. The rotation was one of two groups (Lansing) to not allow a home run last week.

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne left-hander Jamie Hitt posted the first quality start by a TinCap on Sunday against Beloit. Tossing 93 pitches, the Padres' eighth-round pick in 2025 struck out five and allowed two runs across a career-high six innings. The longest appearance by a Fort Wayne pitcher this season, Hitt's six frames were his longest since he tossed seven against Gonzaga on May 14, 2023, at the University of Oklahoma. The southpaw has struck out 17 across his last 3 starts (13 1/3 IP). Hitt took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP against Wisconsin. The lefty garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. Those 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska. In 3 starts at Parkview Field this season, Hitt has a 1.20 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP with opponents hitting .200 against him.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Infielder Justin DeCriscio is set to make his High-A debut this week after getting promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore. The 2025 10th round pick of the Padres slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with the Storm to begin 2026. DeCriscio finished his collegiate career at NC State in 2025 and had a .289 average in 52 games played, starting in 51, all at shortstop. He was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List and walked more times (23) than he struck out (22). DeCriscio had a hit in 19 of his final 22 games with the Storm, leading up to his promotion.

WATTY WORKING: Fort Wayne righty Matthew Watson made his first professional start in game one of last Wednesday's twin bill. Watson allowed two hits over four scoreless innings while keeping his pitch count to 48. Watson made his professional debut on April 14 against Lake County after missing all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old was a 13th-round pick of the Padres in 2024 out of Texas A&M Corpus Christi and underwent the procedure shortly after being selected.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. went 3-for-4 Saturday with three singles and two stolen bases, putting together his 4th game with 3+ hits this season. He has recorded a walk in 7 of his last 9 games and leads the team with 19. The No. 15 Padres prospect has reached base in 22-straight games, passing Alex McCoy (No. 20 Padres prospect) for the longest streak this season. The last time a TinCap reached in 22-straight was Nathan Martorella in 2023. A 'Cap hasn't reached in 23-straight since Agustin Ruiz reached in 25-straight in 2021. After starting the season 2-for-28 at the dish in his first nine games, King Jr. is hitting .323 in 65 at-bats dating back to April 14.







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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