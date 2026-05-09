TinCaps Game Information: May 9 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

Published on May 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-16) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (13-17)

Saturday, May 9 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 32 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-1, 19.2 IP, 5.03 ERA) vs. RHP Liomar Martinez (1-1, 17.1 IP, 7.79 ERA)

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GOING ON A RUN: Following last night's win, the TinCaps are victorious in 8 of their last 9 games. Winning the first game in Wednesday's doubleheader gave Fort Wayne 6 straight wins, a winning streak that tied the longest the team had in 2025. Fort Wayne has not won 9 of 10 since they won 12 of 13, including a franchise-best 10-game winning streak from Aug. 8 to Aug. 22, 2015. In this current stretch, the offense is slashing .256/.370/.422 with a .792 OPS, 10 home runs, and 42 RBI. The pitching staff ranks 3rd in the league in ERA (3.04), 4th in WHIP (1.31), and 1st in saves (5) dating back to last Wednesday.

KASH THAT CHECK: TinCaps starter Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) allowed one hit while striking out three in five scoreless innings Friday night, earning his second win. Both wins for Mayfield have come in 1-0 affairs. The 25th overall pick in 2024 has not allowed a run in four of his six starts this season. His 1.82 ERA is third among qualified Midwest League pitchers, while his .107 batting average against and 0.85 WHIP lead the league.

CHANGING THINGS UP: TinCaps righty Abraham Parra is making his first Saturday start of the season tonight. Fort Wayne has won 4 of the 5 Sunday starts made by the 20-year-old this season, outscoring opponents 29-20 in those victories. In his 4 April starts, Parra posted a 3.12 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 17 1/3 innings.

LEADING THE WAY: The TinCaps pitching staff pieced together their second shutout of the series and third of the season on Friday. As a unit, they lead the Midwest League this week with a 1.41 ERA and have given up the fewest earned runs (5) and hits (19) among any pitching staff since Tuesday.

SLAMMING THE DOOR SHUT: The Fort Wayne bullpen leads High-A in ERA (2.13) and is tied with a High-A least 21 hits since last Wednesday. The stable has collected 6 of the 9 wins and has 5 saves along with 7 holds across 42 1/3 frames. Right-hander Clay Edmondson collected his Midwest League-leading 6th save of the season on Thursday, his first at home. The sidewinder's ERA sits at 0.69 in 11 outings this season, having struck out 17 of 51 batters faced (33.3%).

TUCK AND THE WIZARD: Fort Wayne relievers Tucker Musgrove (No. 10 Padres prospect) and CJ Widger rose to the occasion out of the bullpen to complete Friday's shutout. Widger worked a 1-2-3 8th inning in 5 pitches, the fewest pitches thrown in a frame by a TinCap pitcher this season. Four of Widger's 6 outings this season have been scoreless since he joined the team off the injured list last month. Musgrove punched out a pair and left the bases loaded in the 9th to pick up the first save of his pro career. The right-hander has punched out 2 or more batters in 6 of his 8 appearances this season and has allowed 1 earned run in his last 4 showings.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans stole home last night, scoring the lone run in the 1-0 win. Evans is responsible for 7 of the TinCaps 11 runs this series. The 2024 9th round pick of the Padres blasted his first High-A home run in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader after an RBI double two innings prior. He then drove in Thursday's game-winning runs with a two-run single in the eighth. Evans has driven in five of the 11 'Caps runs scored this series and has reached base safely in 7 of his last 8 games.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. has recorded a walk in 5-straight games and 7 of his last 8. He now leads the team with 19. The No. 15 Padres prospect has reached base in 21-straight games, tying Alex McCoy (No. 20 Padres prospect) for the longest streak this season. A TinCap has not reached in 22-straight since Nathan Martorella in 2023. After starting the season 2-for-28 at the dish in his first nine games, King Jr. is hitting .323 in 65 at-bats dating back to April 14. The 22-year-old blasted his first High-A home run on April 16 against Lake County and has added another home run, 4 doubles, 4 stolen bases, 12 walks, and 9 RBI in this current stretch.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne right fielder Jake Cunningham has a hit in 6 of his last 7 games, going 8-for-22 (.364) with 6 RBI in May. The outfielder has reached base safely in his last 14 games and has 3 multi-RBI showings since the calendar flipped. Cunningham leads the team in seven offensive categories through the first 30 games of the season and is third in the Midwest League in batting average (.330).







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