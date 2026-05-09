Zach Evans Steals Home for Lone Run As 'Caps Shut Out Sky Carp

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps earned their third shutout win of the season and second of the series, taking down the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate) Friday night, 1-0.

Third baseman Zach Evans again provided the theatrics as Fort Wayne (15-16) has now won eight of its last nine. Going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, Evans stole home off of Beloit (13-17) left-handed starter Nate Payne (No. 24 Marlins prospect) in the bottom of the fifth. Scoring the lone run of the game, Evans has been responsible for seven of Fort Wayne's 11 runs scored this series.

Payne earned the loss, but struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of work, his third consecutive outing of five or more innings.

TinCaps starter Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) allowed just one hit while striking out three in five scoreless innings, earning his second win. The 25th overall pick in 2024 has not allowed a run in four of his six starts this season. His 1.82 ERA is third among qualified Midwest League pitchers, while his .107 batting average against and 0.85 WHIP lead the league.

Designated hitter Lamar King Jr. (No. 15 Padres prospect) reached on a full-count walk and slashed his sixth double of the season. The former fourth-round pick has reached base in 21-straight games, tying Alex McCoy (No. 20 Padres prospect) for the longest streak this season. A TinCap has not reached in 22-straight since Nathan Martorella in 2023.

Outfielder Jake Cunningham also extended his on-base streak to 13 games after a pair of walks, while Kavares Tears (No. 27 Padres prospect) went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Fort Wayne's bullpen held firm, retiring 10 straight going into the ninth inning before Tucker Musgrove (No. 10 Padres prospect) left the bases loaded, picking up the first save of his professional career. While winning eight of its last nine, the 'Caps' bullpen has the lowest ERA in High-A and second-lowest in all of Minor League Baseball at 2.13 since Wednesday, April 29.

Next Game: Saturday, May 9th vs. Beloit (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

Sky Carp Probable Starter: RHP Liomar Martinez

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB+ | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Listen







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.