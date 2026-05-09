Big Inning Propels Rattlers to Victory in Peoria

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers sent fourteen batters to the plate in the third inning on Friday night at Dozer Park. They scored eight runs in the big inning to help them rebound from a tough loss on Thursday night and beat the Peoria Chiefs 12-7.

Jalin Flores, who had the walkoff, RBI single on Thursday night, gave the Chiefs (14-16) the lead on Friday with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first. Wisconsin starting pitcher J.D. Thompson had walked the first two batters of the inning and was ahead of Flores 1-2 before Flores hit his fourth home run of the season.

The Timber Rattlers (17-12) stormed ahead of the Chiefs with an eight-run third inning that featured seven walks and four hits. Luiyin Alastre started the scoring with an RBI double. Marco Dinges tied the game with a two-run single. Josh Adamczewski gave the Rattlers a 5-3 lead with a two-run double. Tayden Hall, the ninth man to bat in the inning, drew a bases-loaded walk. Juan Baez, who started the inning with a single, was the first out of the frame with a run-scoring sacrifice fly. Braylon Payne capped the inning with another bases-loaded walk.

Peoria scored twice in the bottom of the third with an RBI single by Josh Kross and an RBI grounder from Jos é Su árez. The first run was charged to Thompson, who gave up a lead-off single but left as he reached his pitch limit. Travis Smith took over for Thompson and walked his first batter before giving up the runs.

Baez got those runs back for the Rattlers in the top of the fourth when he delivered a two-run single. Alastre added more runs for Wisconsin with a two-run double later in the inning.

Sammy Hernandez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Peoria off Smith.

The Chiefs got one more run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Jesús Báez but that was it for them as the win evened the series at two victories for each team.

Smith picked up his fifth win of the season as he tossed four innings of relief, walked three and struck out five while allowing two runs on two hits. Bjorn Johnson pitched the final three innings to earn the save, his first of the season.

Juan Baez and Alastre led the Rattlers as each knocked in three runs. Dinges and Andrew Fischer joined Baez and Alastre with two hits in the contest.

Game five of the series is Saturday night at Dozer Park. Ethan Dorchies (1-4, 7.54) is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Tanner Franklin (0-1, 4.91) is set to start for the Chiefs. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame show at 6:15pm on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio. The game is also available on Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 008 400 000 - 12 10 1

PEO 302 001 001 - 7 6 1

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Jalin Flores (4th, 2 on in 1st inning off J.D. Thompson, 0 out)

Sammy Hernandez (1st, 0 on in 6th inning off Travis Smith, 1 out)

WP: Travis Smith (5-0)

LP: Nate Dohm (0-2)

SAVE: Bjorn Johnson (1)

TIME: 2:52

ATTN: 2,189







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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