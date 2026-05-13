Cubs Take Game One 10-1 Over Rattlers

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a rocky return home with a 10-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field. A quartet of South Bend pitchers shut down Wisconsin's potent offense as the Cubs offense collected ten runs on thirteen hits.

South Bend (17-14) scored a run in the top of the first inning. Kane Kelpley singled on the first pitch of the game, stole second, and went to third on an infield single. Cole Mathis drove in Kepley with a two-out single for the 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin (19-13) answered in the bottom of the first. Braylon Payne walked, stole second, and took third on a balk. Josh Adamczewski knocked in Payne with a sacrifice fly.

Kepley gave the Cubs the lead back with a two-out, three-run home run in the top of the second.

The offense went quiet for both teams through the sixth. Adamczewski singled to start the bottom of the sixth inning for Wisconsin for the Rattlers first hit of the game.

The Cubs pulled away from Wisconsin in the top of the seventh as they scored six runs on three hits, four walks, a hit batsman, and an error.

Cameron Sisneros drove in two runs with bases-loaded single to start the scoring in the frame. Kade Snell drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-1. An error and a hit batsman on Christian Olivo added the final two runs of the game.

Wisconsin was held to three hits in the game. Adamczewski's single, a double by Payne in the eighth, and David Garcia with a two-out single in the ninth.

The Rattlers were back home after winning the final three games of a series against the Peoria Chiefs in which they scored 34 runs. Wisconsin's away record this season is13-5. The loss on Tuesday dropped their home record to 6-8.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Yorman Galindez (0-2, 6.75) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. South Bend has named Eli Jerzembeck (0-0, 0.00) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm.

Learn the secrets of meteorology from the FOX 11 weather team on our annual Weather Day! There is special pregame presentation about Wisconsin weather and how to be prepared for the upcoming tornado season.

Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have a deal for fans who are 55 or older afternoon at the ballpark. The Silver Foxes Deal is a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat for $28. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are many ways to follow the action. The television broadcast is on CW-14 starting at noon. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app, too.

R H E

SB 130 000 600 - 10 13 0

WIS 100 000 000 - 1 3 1

HOME RUN:

SB:

Kane Kepley (1st, 2 on in 2nd inning off Wande Torres, 2 out)

WP: Grayson Moore (2-0)

LP: Wande Torres (2-2)

TIME: 3:04

ATTN: 1,739







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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