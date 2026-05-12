Dayton Dragons and Kettering Health Partner to Strike out Stroke on Sunday May 17

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Kettering Health are partnering to Strike Out Stroke on Sunday, May 17 at 1:05pm when the Dayton Dragons take on the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at 12pm for pre-game plaza activities, including a photo booth, interactive educational displays, health information, and EMS medical vehicles on site. Learn the warning signs of stroke, get hands on demonstrations, and meet the Kettering Health Stroke Team as they share important tips on stroke awareness and prevention.

"We are proud to partner with Kettering Health on such an important initiative," said Dragons Team President Robert Murphy. "Kettering Health is a trusted leader in providing exceptional care to our fans and community. Together, we're committed to raising awareness and helping people stay informed about their health, especially when it comes to stroke education.

To celebrate his strength, perseverance, and the power of healing, Alan Staley will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. After experiencing a stroke, Alan lost significant use of his left hand. Through innovative and compassionate care at Kettering Health, including a Vivistim implant, he has regained meaningful use of his hand - restoring independence, confidence, and quality of life. His journey reflects Kettering Health's mission to live God's love by promoting and restoring health throughout the community.

"Recognizing the signs of stroke and acting quickly can make the difference between full recovery and lifelong disability-time lost is brain lost. When symptoms are identified early and emergency care is activated immediately, we have the best chance to save brain function," said Kettering Health neurologist Timothy Schoonover, DO.

As a faith-based, nonprofit health system, Kettering Health strives to live God's love by promoting and restoring health. Kettering Health is made up of 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Health Medical Group-with more than 700 board-certified providers dedicated to elevating the health, healing, and hope of the community. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Health Main Campus, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. For more, visit ketteringhealth.org.







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