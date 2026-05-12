Pitcher Pinales Reinstated

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Darlin Pinales is activated from the Development List.

The Lugnuts (13-20) open a six-game homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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