Pitcher Pinales Reinstated
Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Darlin Pinales is activated from the Development List.
The Lugnuts (13-20) open a six-game homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
Check out the Lansing Lugnuts Statistics
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