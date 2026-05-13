Captains Top Dragons 9-3 Despite Home Runs by Duno and Vu

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dean Curley and Aaron Walton hit back-to-back home runs as part of a four-run third inning and the Lake County Captains went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 9-3 on Tuesday night. The Dayton loss snapped their six-game winning streak in the opener to a six-game series with Lake County.

A crowd of 7,864 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The loss dropped the Dragons full-season record to 19-15. They are in second place in the Midwest League East Division and remained one and one-half games behind Great Lakes.

Game Recap: The Dragons got off to a quick lead when their second batter of the night, Alfredo Duno, blasted a towering home run to left field to make it 1-0. The homer was Duno's fourth of the year.

View the Duno home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2054342816185159892

But Lake County erupted for four runs in the third inning to take the lead. The Captains got back-to-back home runs in the inning from Dean Curley and Aaron Walton as they jumped in front, 5-1. Lake County added another run in the fourth and extended their lead to 5-1.

The Dragons battled back in the bottom of the fourth to pull to within two runs. Kien Vu led off the inning with an opposite field home run to left, his team-leading fifth of the season. The next batter, Yerlin Confidan lined a hard double to left-center field, and Carter Graham followed with a single to center to drive in Confidan and make it 5-3.

View the Vu home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2054354165841723841

But Lake County responded with three runs in the sixth, taking advantage of five walks by Dragons pitchers in the inning, to build their lead to 8-3. The Captains added another run in the seventh to push their lead to 9-3.

The Dragons were shutout on just two hits over the final five innings of the game.

The Dragons finished the night with six hits. Esmith Pineda had two singles.

Dragons starting pitcher Beau Blanchard (3-3) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Jacob Edwards provided an effective outing in long relief. Edwards went three and one-third innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Notes: The home runs by Duno and Vu gave the Dragons home runs in eight straight games, their longest home run streak since 2023...Duno has now hit safely in seven straight games, going 13 for 25 (.520).

Up Next: The Dragons (19-15) host the Captains (16-17) again on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the second game of a six-game series. Ovis Portes will start for the Dragons.

For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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