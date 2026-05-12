Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Golf Outing at Shamrock Heights Golf Course on September 23

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will host their annual Charity Golf Outing presented by Network Health at Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London on Wednesday, September 23. This fun event includes one-of-a-kind opportunities and fun contests to raise money for Timber Rattlers Give Back.

A foursome may register to golf for $600. Check-in for the event starts at 9:00am on the day of the event. Golf starts with a shotgun start at 10:00am. Lunch, included with registration, is served at the turn. If you wish to participate in this year's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Golf Outing, click this link to fill out an online form by Friday, August 21.

The Timber Rattlers Charity Golf Outing provides amazing challenges and unique games to participants during their eighteen holes. There is even a chance to shoot the World Famous Bratzooka!TM as your tee shot on one of the holes.

All golfers have an opportunity to leave as winners with raffle drawings for great collectibles, fun experiences, and exclusive golf gear throughout the event.

If you are looking for a way to contribute, please consider a hole sponsorship package at $250 or an in-kind donation toward raffle/hole prizes by filling out the online form or contacting Seth Merrill (smerrill@timberrattlers.com) or Kyle Fargen (kfargen@timberrattlers.com).

Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Rattlers, was created to benefit the team's charitable causes. Timber Rattlers Give Back has raised $127,328 through the Charity Golf Outing to provide financial support to charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of education, youth sports, and basic needs since 2020.







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