Dragons Hometown Heroes Program to Honor Operation Homefront Thursday May 14

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will honor Operation Homefront as "Hometown Heroes" during the game on Thursday, May 14 as they take on the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game will start at 7:05pm.

The Dayton Dragons shine the spotlight on the military, past and present, through the Hometown Heroes program. This program hosts military families at every Dragons game, while recognizing outstanding military groups and individuals.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit dedicated to building strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families. Through compassionate, community-driven support, the organization works to improve the financial, emotional, and social well-being of those who serve our nation.

Across the Dayton community, Operation Homefront proudly supports military and veteran families with impactful annual events. Back-to-School Brigade® drives provide free school supplies and backpacks, allowing children to start the school year strong. Star-Spangled Babies® showers equip families with both essential supplies and a sense of community at an exciting (and expensive) time. Holiday Meals for Military® gatherings allow families to enjoy meaningful moments knowing they can have a special meal together. All strengthen family stability, resilience, and community connections.

Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, Operation Homefront puts 85% of its expenditures directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military and veteran families across the United States. Through thoughtfully designed programs that address critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services, Operation Homefront helps prevent short-term needs from becoming chronic, long-term struggles.

For updates on events coming up this summer, follow them on social media @OperationHomefront or visit operationhomefront.org

The Dayton Dragons Hometown Heroes program is made possible by the generous support of Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB.

For more information, visit daytondragons.com/hometownheroes.







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