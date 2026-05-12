Standout Duo Promoted to Double-A

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Catcher/Infielder Davis Diaz and infielder Bobby Boser are promoted to Double-A Midland, - Infielder Myles Naylor is received from Single-A Stockton.

Diaz, 23, is tied for first in the Midwest League with 11 doubles, batting .302/.417/.491 with three home runs and more walks (19) than strikeouts (16). Diaz was selected from Vanderbilt University in the eighth round in 2024; he is making his Double-A debut.

Boser, 22, ranks second in the Midwest League with 37 base hits, batting .291/.387/.457 with six doubles and five home runs for the Lugnuts overall. He was drafted out of the University of Florida in the 11th round last season; this is also his Double-A debut.

Naylor, 21, is the younger brother of the Seattle Mariners' Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor as well as the cousin of former Lugnuts center fielder Denzel Clarke. He was drafted 39th overall in 2023 from St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario. In 22 games this year with Stockton, he batted .274/.371/.476 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and three stolen bases.

The Lugnuts (13-20) open a six-game homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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