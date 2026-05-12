Jones Transferred to Wichita, Mercedes Transferred from Fort Myers, Boadas Activated from 7-Day IL

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Eli Jones has been transferred to AA Wichita. OF Yasser Mercedes has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and RHP Miguelangel Boadas has been activated from the 7-day IL. Both Mercedes and Boadas are active immediately. Mercedes will wear #17, and Boadas will wear #30. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series home series at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight against Fort Wayne at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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