Lake County Captains Roster Update
Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
The Cleveland Guardians Player Development System announced the following Lake County Captains roster transactions today, which are reflected in the attached document.
- 5/12: RHP Sean Matson promoted to Double-A Akron RubberDucks from Lake County.
- 5/12: LHP Adam Tulloch promoted to Double-A Akron RubberDucks from Lake County.
Matson, 23, has made 6 relief appearances for the Captains this season, logging a 4.05 ERA and 9 K to 1 BB in 6.2 IP.
The right-hander made 3 relief appearances for the Double-A Akron RubberDucks this year after being assigned to them from 4/23 to 5/4, logging a 2.08 ERA in 4.1 IP.
Matson also made a relief appearance for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers on 3/29 @ Iowa (CHC), allowing 4 R on 3 H, while throwing 2 K to 1 BB in 2 IP.
The 2024 9th-round pick out of Harvard was named a Carolina League All-Star for Single-A Lynchburg (now Hill City) in 2025, his pro debut season, ending the year with 8 appearances (2 starts) and another relief outing in the playoffs for Lake County.
Tulloch, 25, earned a 6-out save in a relief appearance for the Captains on 5/8 vs. Great Lakes after being assigned to Lake County from Akron that day, tossing 2 scoreless, hitless innings and striking out 3.
The left-hander began the 2026 season on the Development List with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks. He has made 4 scoreless relief appearances for Akron this year, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 3 K to 2 BB, and allowing just 1 H in 4.1 IP.
The 2022 15th-round pick out of Arizona State was promoted to Akron from Lake County on 6/13/25. Tulloch has now made 46 relief appearances with the Captains from 2024-26, going 6-0 with a 3.11 ERA, 4 saves, and 97 K to 45 BB in 89.2 IP.
The Captains' roster currently has 28 active players and 4 inactive players (all on the 60-Day IL).
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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