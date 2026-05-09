Walton's Four-Hit Night Leads Captains to 8-6 Win over Loons

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 4 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (15-16) defeated the Great Lakes Loons (19-12) by a final score of 8-6 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Following a 70-minute rain delay, the Captains offense was highlighted by CF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Guardians prospect. The 21-year-old logged four hits on the night, finishing a triple shy of the first cycle in Lake County franchise history with a single, a pair of doubles, and a home run.

The Loons got on the board first in the second inning, when 1B Samuel Munoz bounced into a fielder's choice to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

But Lake County responded soon after, tying the game in the home half of the second with a two-out RBI single from 2B Jeffrey Mercedes.

One inning later, Great Lakes retook the lead with an RBI double from LF Chuck Davalan, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Dodgers prospect. One batter later, 2B Nico Perez launched a two-run home run to make it a 4-1 game, his fifth homer of the season.

Walton got a run back for the Captains in the bottom of the third, lining a solo shot over the left field wall to bring Lake County within two.

The Captains continued to push in the fourth, closing the gap to one run after a bases-loaded walk from 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect. The very next batter, DH Ryan Cesarini, came through, with a two-out, two-run single to put Lake County in front 6-4.

The Captains then tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning. Walton stole third base and came home on an ensuing throwing error before Schubart blasted an opposite-field solo homer to extend Lake County's lead to 7-4.

The Loons cracked the scoreboard once more in the seventh inning with a two-run single from DH Jose Meza, bringing Great Lakes to within one run.

The Captains would answer in the eighth, as consecutive doubles by Walton and SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Guardians prospect, restored Lake County's two-run advantage.

RHP Cam Walty (W, 2-0) earned the win for the Captains, tossing 1.1 innings of scoreless, hitless relief, allowing two walks while punching out a pair.

LHP Justin Chambers (L, 0-2, BS, 2) suffered the loss for the Loons, giving up three runs on two hits in an inning of relief, walking three and striking out two.

LHP Adam Tulloch (S, 1) earned the six-out save in his return to Lake County, pitching two scoreless, hitless frames while striking out three.

The fifth game of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Saturday night, May 9, at 6:35 p.m. Lake County will celebrate Future Stars Night at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- OF Aaron Walton recorded four hits, four runs, and three extra-base hits on Friday night. The 2025 66th overall pick out of Arizona is the only MiLB player with multiple such performances this season, as he also achieved the feat on April 18 versus Fort Wayne.

- OF Ryan Cesarini hit a two-out, two-run single on Friday night. The 2024 14th-round pick out of Saint Joseph's is batting .310 (9-for-29) with three doubles, four home runs, and 10 RBI over his last eight games.

- LHP Adam Tulloch earned the save for Lake County on Friday night. The 2022 15th-round pick out of Arizona State made his first appearance with the Captains since June 10, 2025 versus Dayton.







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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