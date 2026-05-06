Loons' Furious First Inning Leads to 7-1 Captains Defeat in Series Opener

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 1 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (13-15) fell to the Great Lakes Loons (18-10) by a final score of 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

For the second game in a row, Lake County gave up five runs in the opening frame, with the Loons sending ten to the plate and striking for five runs on five hits.

Great Lakes began the scoring with an RBI single from 3B Logan Wagner. One batter later, 2B Nico Perez blasted a grand slam to blow the inning open.

Perez soon struck again for the Loons with a solo homer in his next at-bat, making it a 6-0 contest in the top of the third inning.

One inning later, Lake County plated its lone run of the game when LF Ryan Cesarini hit his fifth homer of the season the opposite way, cutting the Captains' deficit to 6-1.

The Loons rounded out the scoring in the seventh inning when a ground ball from Perez induced a fielding error from Lake County 2B Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, allowing a run to score.

RHP Jogly García (L, 1-1) suffered the loss for Lake County, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings on seven hits, while walking three and striking out one.

LHP Jacob Frost (W, 5-0) earned his Midwest League-leading fifth win on the season for Great Lakes, allowing one run on two hits in five innings, while striking out four and walking three.

Games 2 and 3 of this week's six-game series will take place as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, May 7. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The games will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- OF Ryan Cesarini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double on Wednesday afternoon. The 2024 14th-round pick out of Saint Joseph's has logged two doubles, three home runs, five RBI, and an .889 slugging percentage over his last five games.

- RHP Cam Schuelke worked 1.2 scoreless innings of relief out of the Lake County bullpen on Wednesday afternoon. The 2024 19th-round pick out of Mississippi State owns a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings pitched this season.

- C Bennett Thompson reached base twice with a pair of walks on Wednesday afternoon. The 2024 13th-round pick out of Oregon leads MiLB with a .543 on-base percentage this season.







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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