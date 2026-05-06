Quad Cities Denied in Extras, Falls to Cedar Rapids in Series-Opener

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits moved the game-tying run to third with one out in the bottom of the tenth, but were left on the losing end of an extra-inning affair, falling to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits finished the ballgame 1-for-11 at the plate with men in scoring position and stranded all five of their first four-inning base runners at second or third. Quad Cities' starter Mason Miller worked around similar traffic through his first two innings of work, but saw the Kernels plate the game's first run in the third on Brandon Winokur's RBI-single.

The Twins No. 17 prospect then added to Cedar Rapids' lead in the fifth, scoring from third on a Dash Albus wild pitch to put the Kernels up 2-0.

Quad Cities tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, tagging Kernels' starter Eli Jones on Asbel Gonzalez's RBI-single before a wild pitch allowed Gonzalez to score after the outfielder stole third for the second time in the game.

Both bullpens combined to keep the opposition out of the run column for the next four innings, with River Bandits' right-hander Aiden Jimenez retiring eight of the first 10 Kernels batters he faced, while Nick Trabacchi (2.1 IP) and Paulshawn Pasqualotto (2.0 IP) quieted Quad Cities.

After Pasqualotto forced the game to extra innings with a one-two-three bottom of the ninth, Winokur struck again for Cedar Rapids, plating placed runner Marek Houston with his second go-ahead RBI-single of the game. Jimenez limited the damage to the lone run and completed his fifth inning out of the bullpen.

Christian Becerra took over on the mound for Cedar Rapids in the bottom of the tenth. Gonzalez greeted the right-hander by dropping down a sacrifice-bunt to advance placed runner Nolan Sailors to third.

After Blake Mitchell was intentionally walked. Quad Cities had runners at the corners with one out, but were unable to break through, as Becerra got Ramon Ramirez to pop out in shallow right before Luke Pelzer flew out to end the game.

Pasqualotto (1-0) earned the win for the Kernels, striking out four over 2.0-scoreless innings, while Jimenez (1-1) was stuck with the loss, allowing one unearned run over his 5.0-inning piggyback start. Becerra (1) earned his first save of the year with the scoreless tenth.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the six-game set tomorrow night and send David Shields (2-2, 3.00) to the mound opposite Cedar Rapids' Riley Quick (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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