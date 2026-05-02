Charles' Late Homer Not Enough in Quad Cities Loss to Wisconsin

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Appleton, Wisconsin - Austin Charles ended a Timber Rattlers' shutout bid and brought the River Bandits to within one on Saturday, but Quad Cities dropped its second-straight one-run game in a 2-1 loss to Wisconsin at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Both teams got effective starts, with Rattlers' left-hander JD Thompson allowing just one base runner and striking out three over 3.0-scoreless innings in his professional debut, while Josh Hansell put together his first five-inning performance this season and surrendered just one run for the Bandits.

Hansell retired Wisconsin's first 12 hitters but saw the T-Rats break the scoreless tie in the fifth on Josiah Ragsdale's opposite-field homer, his second of the season.

Quad Cities' reliever Tanner Jones took over for his fellow right-hander in the sixth and completed a scoreless inning before Luis Castillo's infield single plated a 2-0 Rattlers' lead in the seventh. It would be the only run allowed by Jones over a 3.0-inning effort.

After Thompson's start, Wisconsin also used just one arm out of its bullpen, with Travis Smith completing the final 6.0 innings on the mound- the Rattlers' second 6.0-inning relief appearance in as many nights.

The right-hander allowed five hits and two walks but surrendered just one run on Charles' third home run of the season with one out in the top of the ninth. Quad Cities' rally would end there however, as Smith struck out Derlin Figueroa and Erick Torres in back-to-back at-bats to seal his club's 2-1 victory.

Smith (4-0) earned his fourth win in five appearance this season, while Hansell (0-3) was stuck with the loss.

Quad Cities returns to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for the finale of the six-game series tomorrow afternoon and sends Emmanuel Reyes (1-0, 1.13) to the mound opposite Wisconsin's Ethan Dorchies (1-3, 7.71). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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