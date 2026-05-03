Down to Final Strike, TinCaps Stage Miraculous Come Back in Fourth-Straight Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







South Bend, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps picked up their fourth-straight win, scoring a pair of runs in the top half of the ninth inning in a 7-6 win over the South Bend Cubs.

In a game that featured five lead changes, Fort Wayne (11-15) took the final edge down to its final strike in the ninth. Following two groundouts to start the inning, three straight walks loaded the bases. Back-to-back wild pitches by Cubs right-hander JP Wheat gave the 'Caps the lead for good.

It is the first four-game winning streak for Fort Wayne since they won five in a row from April 29 to May 3 of 2025 against Dayton. With the win, the 'Caps secured their first series win since June 24-29, 2025, against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

Left fielder Jack Costello got the scoring started, hitting his fourth home run of the season and second in as many at-bats in the top of the second inning. Costello later added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth.

Second baseman Dylan Grego went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in the fourth and a pair of walks. Left fielder Jake Cunningham backed up Grego's single with a two-run knock to right center, putting the 'Caps ahead 4-3.

Designated hitter Alex McCoy (Padres No. 21 prospect) extended his team-leading on-base streak to 21 games with a double to right field in the fifth inning and a walk.

First baseman Lamar King Jr. (No. 15 Padres prospect) collected his first four-hit game at the full-season minor-league level, scoring a run after four separate singles.

South Bend (12-11) scored two in the fifth to tie it and took a 6-5 lead in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk. After surrendering the lead in the eighth, Kleiber Olmedo returned to the game in the ninth, earning his second win of the season after inducing a game-ending double play.

Next Game: Sunday, May 3 (2:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Cubs Starter: LHP Jackson Brockett

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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