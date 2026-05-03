Ferrer Hits Two Home Runs in Nine-Run Seventh, Kernels Best Whitecaps, 11-6

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jaime Ferrer blasted two home runs as part of a nine-run seventh inning, and the Kernels erased a five-run deficit for the second time in three days with an 11-6 win over West Michigan Saturday night.

The Kernels got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Danny De Andrade ripped a triple, and a batter later came home to score on a Caden Kendle RBI single to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

West Michigan countered in the top of the fourth. A walk and an error put runners on the corners for Bryce Rainer, who tied the game with an RBI fielder's choice.

The Whitecaps took the lead in the top of the fifth. Cristian Santana singled with one out. A batter later, Juan Hernandez put West Michigan on top 2-1 with an RBI triple. After a fielder's choice and a single, two were aboard for Ricardo Hurtado, who scored a run with an RBI double to make it 3-1. A hit-by-pitch then loaded the bases for Rainer, who reached on an error to grow the lead to 4-1. The next batter, Samuel Gil, drove in two more with a two-run single to lift the Whitecaps ahead 6-1.

The Kernels got a run back in the fifth. Jay Thomason singled to begin the inning and, after an Andy Lugo walk moved him to second, he scored on a Marek Houston RBI base hit to lower the deficit to 6-2.

Then the Kernels came all the way back and then some in the seventh. Lugo singled to begin the inning, and the next batter, Jaime Ferrer, crushed a two-run home run to right to cut the Whitecaps' lead in half, 6-4. Singles from Houston, Eduardo Tait and Khadim Diaw then loaded the bases for De Andrade, who worked a walk to bring Cedar Rapids within one, 6-5. The next batter, Kendle, tied the game 6-6 with an RBI single. With the bases still loaded, a passed ball put the Kernels on top 7-6 before a wild pitch doubled the lead to 8-6. After Thomason walked to put a second runner on, Ferrer came up and homered for the second time in the inning, this time a three-run shot to center to extend the advantage to 11-6.

And the Kernels did not look back. After Yehizon Sanchez pitched a scoreless eighth, Paulshawn Pasqualotto locked down the final three outs in the 11-6 win.

The victory extends the Kernels season-long winning streak to five games as they improve back up to .500 at 13-13 on the season. Cedar Rapids goes for a sweep in the series over West Michigan Sunday afternoon at 1:05 with Irvan Romero on the mound opposite Carlos Marcano.







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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