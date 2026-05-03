Captains Held to Two Hits in 5-1 Loss to Sky Carp

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 5 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (13-13) fell to the Beloit Sky Carp (11-14) by a final score of 5-1 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains offense was held scoreless for the first eight innings of the game, being held to just one run on two hits overall, while striking out 14 times as a club.

DH Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, ended Beloit's no-hit bid with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning. LF Ryan Cesarini then logged Lake County's second and final hit of the night with a double in the home half of the ninth.

Beloit struck first early, tagging Captains RHP Justin Campbell (L, 0-1) for three runs in the second inning, highlighted by an RBI double from 1B Cody Schrier.

Both teams continued to trade scoreless innings until the seventh frame, when the Sky Carp tacked on two more runs with a leadoff home run from DH Wilfredo Lara and an RBI double from LF Brandon Compton, MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Marlins prospect.

Lake County tallied its lone run of the night with an RBI groundout from 3B Garrett Howe in the home half of the ninth, which scored 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect.

Beloit RHP Liomar Martinez (W, 1-1) earned the win for the visitors, striking out seven and walking four in five scoreless, hitless innings.

Campbell suffered his first career pro loss for the Captains, allowing three runs on three hits, striking out four and walking three in 1.2 innings of work.

The finale of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Sky Carp is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, May 3, at 1 p.m. Lake County will host Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group. There will be pregame catch on the field and player autographs on the concourse, plus postgame kids run the bases. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- OF Jaison Chourio went 1-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases on Saturday night. The 20-year-old is one of just two Midwest League players with at least a .320 batting average, 15 walks, and 10 stolen bases this season (also Dayton SS Carlos Sanchez).

- LHP Izaak Martinez worked 2.1 scoreless innings of relief on Saturday night. The 2024 18th-round pick out of UC San Diego owns a 1.59 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Captains this season.

- OF Ryan Cesarini went 1-for-4 with a double on Saturday night. The 2024 14th-round pick out of Saint Joseph's has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .275 with three doubles, three home runs, and eight RBI during this span.







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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