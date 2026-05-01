Captains Split Doubleheader with Sky Carp, Earn 5-2 Win in Game 2

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Games 2 and 3 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (12-12) split a seven-inning doubleheader versus the Beloit Sky Carp (10-13) on Thursday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains lost Game 1 by a final score of 9-4, but won Game 2 by a final score of 5-2. Lake County has split both of its doubleheaders played this season.

GAME 1 (By Connor Canfield)

In Game 1, a quick Sky Carp start proved to be pivotal in a 9-4 Captains defeat. Lake County did not record a baserunner between the second and fifth innings.

In the first inning, Beloit opened the scoring two batters in after DH Brandon Compton, MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Marlins prospect, launched his third homer of the season. Another two Sky Carp runs would extend their lead to three in the opening frame.

Lake County struck back for two in the bottom of the inning, scoring their first run on a throwing error before C Bennett Thompson drilled a two-out double to left field to pull the Captains back within one, which was as close as Lake County would get.

Beloit would load the bases with two outs in the top of the fourth, and 2B Juan Matheus capitalized by blasting a grand slam to right field, blowing the game open for the Sky Carp.

Beloit would do more damage in the sixth inning behind a two-run double by SS Aiva Arquette, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 Marlins and No. 41 MLB prospect, extending its lead to 9-2.

The Captains scored their final runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth, as 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect, drove in a pair with a two-out single.

Sky Carp RHP Eliazar Dishmey (W, 1-1) earned the win, pitching 5.1 innings while giving up four runs on three hits and two walks, striking out nine batters. The right-hander's performance included a stretch where he retired 14 consecutive Captains batters between the first and sixth innings.

RHP Braylon Doughty (L, 1-2), MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Guardians prospect, suffered the loss for Lake County, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits in two innings, striking out two.

GAME 2 (By Logan Potosky)

In Game 2, the Captains secured the doubleheader split with a 5-2 victory. Lake County needed just two hits to score five runs in the second game of the twin bill.

A two-out fielding error in the bottom of the third inning by Sky Carp 1B Cody Schrier on a ground ball from Captains 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect, proved critical. This play quickly led to four Lake County runs in the ensuing at-bat.

With LF Ryan Cesarini at the plate and the bases loaded, C Logun Clark scored on a wild pitch from Beloit RHP Peyton Fosher (L, 1-2). Moments later, Cesarini cleared the bases with a go-ahead three-run home run, his third homer of the season, to put the Captains in front 4-2.

Lake County's second and final hit of the ballgame was a leadoff single from CF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Guardians prospect, to begin the home half of the fifth inning. He eventually stole second and third base and scored on a two-out balk by Sky Carp RHP Luis Ramirez.

The visitors struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning, courtesy of a leadoff home run from 1B Cody Schrier and an RBI single from 2B Juan Matheus against Captains LHP Rafe Schlesinger (ND), which were the bookends of four straight Beloit hits to begin the frame.

The Sky Carp had an ample scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth, loading the bases with just one out. But Lake County RHP Cam Schuelke (W, 1-0) induced a line drive double play from Matheus, as Captains 2B Jeffrey Mercedes caught the ball and flipped it to SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Guardians prospect, who stepped on the second base bag to end the half-frame.

Schuelke earned his first career High-A win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. The right-hander allowed three hits and a walk, while recording two strikeouts.

Fosher suffered his second loss of the season for Beloit, allowing four runs (none earned) on just one hit, striking out six and walking four in 2.2 innings pitched.

Lake County LHP Luis Flores (S, 3) earned his third save of the season, striking out three in two perfect innings out of the Captains bullpen.

The fourth game of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Sky Carp is scheduled for Friday night, May 1, at 6:35 p.m. Lake County will celebrate Trading Card Night at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- C Bennett Thompson reached base in two of his three plate appearances in Game 1 on Thursday, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double. The 2024 13th-round pick out of Oregon leads MiLB with a .565 on-base percentage this season.

- OF Ryan Cesarini went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Game 2 on Thursday. The 2024 14th-round pick out of Saint Joseph's is batting .288 with three home runs and 11 RBI through his first 15 games of the season.

- RHP Cam Schuelke pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in Game 2 on Thursday. The 2024 19th-round pick out of Mississippi State owns a 0.79 ERA in eight relief appearances this season, allowing just one earned run in 11.1 innings pitched.

- LHP Luis Flores earned his third save of the season in Game 2 on Thursday. The left-hander has converted each of his first three save opportunities this year.







Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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