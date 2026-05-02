Camarillo Grand Slam Highlights 10-0 Romp

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Ali Camarillo slugged a grand slam in a six-run second inning, Zane Taylor fired 5 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (10-15) annihilated the Dayton Dragons (12-13), 10-0, on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts have won three of five games in the seven-game, six-game series, scoring 30 runs in their wins compared to two runs in the losses (both during Wednesday's doubleheader).

The game was put to bed in a remarkable second inning that saw the first nine batters all reach base, knocking out Dayton starter Beau Blanchard before an out was recorded. Davis Diaz singled, Nate Nankil walked, Dylan Fien singled, Gunner Gouldsmith singled in Diaz, Rodney Green, Jr. reached on an error to score Nankil, and Camarillo brought in Fien, Gouldsmith and Green with his first High-A home run, a drive over the right field wall, for a 6-0 lead.

The Lugnuts added three more runs in the fifth on a Devin Taylor RBI walk and Bobby Boser two-run single.

Icing on the cake came in the seventh inning against knuckleballing John Michael Faile courtesy of a Diaz RBI double.

Zane Taylor and three relievers took care of the rest. Taylor scattered four singles, a walk and an HBP, striking out three, for his second win of the year against Dayton. In two starts, he has twirled 10 2/3 scoreless innings vs. the Dragons.

Ryan Brown followed with 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, before Jack Mahoney and Ryan Magdic set down the final six batters in perfect order.

In the win, Boser extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a single and a walk; Devin Taylor finished with two singles and two walks; and Diaz finished with two singles, a double and a walk. All told, Lansing piled up 12 hits and nine walks against five Dayton pitchers.

Saturday's penultimate game in the series is set for 4:05 p.m. on White Claws and Paws, featuring $5 White Claws and dogs welcome to the ballpark. Lansing right-hander Kyle Robinson gets the start. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.