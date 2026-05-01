Lugnuts Announce Home Runs for Heroes

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Fire Department will play the Lansing Police Department in a Home Runs for Heroes Father's Day softball game to benefit the Southside Community Coalition at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, at Jackson® Field™.

Gates open at 11:45 a.m., play catch with dad on the field before the game, cheer on the LFD and LPD during the game, plus Touch-a-Truck, and kids run the bases after the game.

"The best place to be on Father's Day is with your family at the ballpark," said Lansing Lugnuts special events manager Courtney Prins. "Home Runs for Heroes will bring Lansing's family of first responders together at our home park for a little friendly competition, all toward giving back to our community."

Tickets are available now at the stadium box office, via (517) 485-4500 and online at lansinglugnuts.com, with a share of the proceeds to be donated to the Southside Community Coalition, providing important programs and opportunities to Lansing youths, families and seniors.







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