Bandits Shut Out Wisconsin in Nightcap

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - David Shields and two Quad Cities River Bandits relief pitchers combined on a two-hit, 8-0 shutout in game two of Thursday's doubleheader against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field. The performance by the trio of hurlers allowed the Bandits to complete the doubleheader sweep of the Rattlers.

Quad Cities (13-8) scored first for the third straight game of the series when they scored three runs in the top of the third inning in the nightcap. A bloop single and a pair of one-out walks from Wisconsin starter Wande Torres loaded the bases for the Bandits. Ramon Ramirez blooped in a single to left to drive in the first run. Jose Cerice followed with a sacrifice fly. Luke Pelzer had a two-out, RBI single to make it 3-0.

The Bandits added to their lead in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Cerice.

In the top of the sixth, Wisconsin pitchers allowed a single walked four, hit a battler, and threw a wild pitch as Quad Cities added three more runs. Michael Fowler walked Blake Mitchell and Ramirez with the bases loaded and two outs to force in two runs. Yerlin Rodriguez relieved Fowler and threw a wild pitch to allow the final run to score before he got the third out.

Wisconsin (13-9) had two hits and five base runners in the game. Luiyin Alastre singled with two outs in the third inning. Luis Castillo had a lead-off single in the fifth. There were three walks and a hit batsman to account for the other Rattlers to reach base.

Shields pitched five scoreless innings, walked two, allowed both hits, and struck out six to earn his second win of the season. Kamden Edge and Yimi Presinal each tossed a scoreless inning out of the Quad Cities bullpen to close out the game.

Game two of the doubleheader marked the first time the Rattlers have been shutout this season.

The series continues at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday night. Wisconsin has named Yorman Galindez (0-2, 7.27) as their starting pitcher. Quad Cities will go with Justin Lamkin (1-0, 1.02). First pitch is set for 6:40pm.

The 2026 debut of Los Granjeros de Wisconsin is set for this game as the Timber Rattlers celebrate Hispanic Heritage by playing this game as their Copa de la Diversiόn identity. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of Luis Peña, the Milwaukee Brewers #2 prospect, courtesy of Merkts. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game.

There are several options for you to follow the action if you can't make it to the stadium. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame show at 6:20pm on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio. The television broadcast on The Spot Green Bay 32 starts at 6:30pm. The broadcast is also available on Bally Sports Live.

R H E

QC 003 023 0 - 8 9 0

WIS 000 000 0 - 0 2 1

WP: David Shields (2-2)

LP: Wande Torres (1-1)

TIME: 2:13

ATTN: 2,350







Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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