Captains Slug Five Home Runs in 7-2 Win over Sky Carp

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 4 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (13-12) defeated the Beloit Sky Carp (10-14) by a final score of 7-2 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains offense was powered by the long ball, blasting five home runs. This was Lake County's most homers in a game since Aug. 14, 2022, when the Captains also hit five versus Fort Wayne.

Lake County LHP Franklin Gómez (W, 1-0) earned his first win of the year thanks to a five-inning gem, striking out six. The 20-year-old retired 15 of 16 batters faced, including his final 11. His lone blemish on the night was a double from Beloit 3B Juan Matheus in the second inning.

For the first time in the series, the Captains found themselves playing from in front thanks to a sacrifice fly from CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, in the bottom of the first.

One inning later, 1B Jeffrey Mercedes launched Lake County's first home run of the ballgame to give the Captains a 2-0 lead. This was his first homer of the season.

Lake County tacked on another two runs in the third inning with a pair of homers on consecutive pitches from Sky Carp LHP Nate Payne (L, 0-1). SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Guardians prospect, tattooed his second homer of the year. LF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Guardians prospect, followed suit on the very next pitch, blasting his fourth long ball of the season.

Payne suffered the loss for the visitors in his High-A debut, allowing four runs on four hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking three.

Beloit's only runs came in the sixth inning on a two-out, two-run single by C Connor Caskenette.

One inning later, Captains RF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No*.* 8 Guardians prospect, robbed a potential home run to end the top of the frame. He then unleashed a two-run shot to right field in the home half of the frame, his fourth long ball of the season, to put Lake County ahead 6-2.

Captains DH Ryan Cesarini capped off the scoring with a line drive solo home run in the eighth inning, his fourth homer of the year.

Lake County LHP Michael Kennedy (S, 1) earned the four-inning save, giving up two runs on just one hit, punching out three and walking three.

Game 5 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Sky Carp is scheduled for Saturday night, May 2, at 6:35 p.m. Lake County will celebrate Derby Night at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- OF Ryan Cesarini homered in his second consecutive game on Friday night. The 2024 14th-round pick out of Saint Joseph's owns a .508 slugging percentage in 16 games this season.

- LHP Franklin Gómez pitched five scoreless innings on Friday night. The Ocumare de la Costa, Venezuela native leads the Midwest League with a 0.78 ERA this season, allowing just two earned runs in 23 innings pitched.

- SS Dean Curley extended his on-base streak to 17 games on Friday night. The 2025 second-round pick out of Tennessee has logged 21 walks and a .481 on-base percentage during this span.







Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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