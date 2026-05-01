Loons Sweep Doubleheader, Secure Most Wins in April Ever

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Mike Sirota and Chuck Davalan combined for five home runs in a Great Lakes Loons (16-8) doubleheader sweep of the Peoria Chiefs (10-13). The Loons won game one 6-3 and game two 5-3 on a 50-degree sunny Thursday night at Dow Diamond. 16 wins are the most ever in the month of April, in Loons history.

Game One

- For a third time this year, a Loon hit a leadoff home run. Chuck Davalan blasted a 373-foot shot to deep right field in the bottom of the first. The Dodgers' No. 8 prospect went deep again in the fourth inning. A ball demolished 422 feet and 105 mph off the bat.

- Mike Sirota hit two of his three homers on the night in game one. Sirota took Peoria starter Blake Aita deep in the third, a 413-foot two-run shot to deep right centerfield. The Dodgers No. 4 prospect extended the Great Lakes lead to 5-3, taking a payoff pitch over the right field fence.

- The Chiefs scored two runs in the fourth inning with four straight reaching base. Jesus Baez delivered an RBI single and Jose Suarez a RBI sac fly. Davis Chastain entered with the bases loaded and one out and retired two Chiefs via flyout.

Game Two

- Mike Sirota notched his third home run of the day, a first-inning blast to tie the game at 1-1. Jose Meza put the Loons ahead 2-1 with an RBI single. The single plated Logan Wagner, who reached on the first of two doubles. Wagner has 10 doubles, tied for the most in the Midwest League.

- Jacob Frost earned a season-best eight strikeouts in a season-high for four innings. The left-hander punched out his last four faced.

- Peoria's Cade McGee drove in two and scored once. His solo homer in the sixth was his first of the season and tied the game at 3-3.

- The Chiefs defense committed three errors. Great Lakes took a lead in the sixth. After back-to-back walks, a groundball to shortstop intended two get a 6-4-3 double play, instead saw a throwing error by Peoria second baseman Tre Richardson III. Meza came across home to give the Loons a 4-3 lead. Chuck Davalan added his third RBI of the twin bill with an RBI single to make it 5-3.

Rounding Things Out

Logan Wagner hit 10 doubles in the month. The most doubles by a Loon in the month of April, ever.

Up Next

The Loons go for their fourth win in a row tomorrow Friday, May 1st. Friday is Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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