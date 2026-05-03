Peoria's Power Guides 11-1 Win over Great Lakes

Published on May 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Peoria Chiefs (12-14) offense had four multi-run innings in a 11-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons (17-10) on a 60-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond. The Loons won the series four games to two.

- The Chiefs hit two home runs, a two-run homer by Rainiel Rodriguez in the sixth inning and a Jesus Baez three-run homer in the eighth. Both homers came off Aidan Foeller. The three-run shot were unearned runs after a dropped third strike was not converted into an out.

- Peoria's best inning was a three-run four hit third inning. Cade McGee and Jose Suarez each had an RBI knock. Great Lakes starter Jakob Wright permitted six runs; he added five strikeouts.

- Despite the Chiefs walking eight Loons batters and only striking out seven they worked out of jams successfully. They induced inning-ending double plays in the third and seventh inning.

- Logan Wagner drove in the lone Great Lakes run. Nico Perez had the only extra-base hit. Perez' triple followed by a Wagner single pushed across a run in the fifth inning.

Rounding Things Out

Logan Wagner extended his hitting streak to 13 games. It is the longest Loons hitting streak since Austin Gauthier 's 13-game stretch from April 15th to May 4th, 2023.

Up Next

After an off-day, Great Lakes heads to Eastlake, Ohio for a six-game series with the Cleveland Guardian affiliated Lake County Captains. Tuesday, May 5th is the series opener, the first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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