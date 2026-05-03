TinCaps Game Information: May 3 at South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

Published on May 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-15) @ South Bend Cubs (12-11)

Sunday, May 3 | Four Winds Field | 2:05 PM | Game 27 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-1, 17.1 IP, 3.12 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Brockett (0-1, 1.2 IP, 10.80 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

STREAKING: The Fort Wayne TinCaps have won four straight games for the first time since April 27 to May 1, 2025, when they won four of six in a row, ending a series against Lansing with a win before winning five straight against Dayton. The win Saturday secured the 'Caps their first series win since June 24-29, 2025, when they took four of six against the Great Lakes Loons to start the second half. Before this series, the 'Caps were 0-9-5 (W-L-T) in series dating back to last June. It is also their first road series win since June 3-8, 2025, at Beloit.

A NEW BATTING TITLE LEADER: Following a 1-for-3 performance Friday with two walks, left fielder Alex McCoy is the new Midwest League batting average leader, now hitting .348. The undrafted free agent signee out of Hofstra ranks in the top 10 in the Midwest League in nine offensive categories, including being tied for the league lead in doubles (11). He is second in hits (31), extra-base hits (17), total bases (59), and SLG (.663).

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy has reached base safely in his last 21 games and is 9-for-19 this series against South Bend. It is the longest on-base streak since Anthony Villar reached in 21-straight games in August 2024. Nathan Martorella reached in 22-straight in 2023. McCoy saw his Midwest League-leading 15-game hit streak come to an end against Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017. Across the streak, McCoy is slashing .370/.404/.704 with a 1.108 OPS. Among players with as many plate appearances, he leads the Midwest League in AVG, hits, doubles, extra-base hits, and total bases while ranking second or tied in home runs, SLG, and OPS since April 7.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: First baseman Jack Costello hit his fourth home run of the season and 14th in a TinCaps uniform Saturday in the second inning. His second home run in as many at-bats followed his two-run home run in the ninth inning on Friday that capped off a High-A best four RBI for Costello. Now on an eight-game hitting streak, the second-year TinCap has reached base safely in 13 of his 22 plate appearances in the series with 9 RBI and is 9-for-his-last-24. The former 10th-round pick out of the University of San Diego, Costello's average has jumped 75 points across the streak.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. picked up his fourth multi-hit game of the season and first four-hit game at the full-season minor league level Saturday. After starting the season 2-for-28 at the dish in his first nine games, King Jr. is hitting .340 in 53 at-bats dating back to April 14. He is currently on a 16-game on-base streak. The 22-year-old blasted his first High-A home run on April 16 against Lake County and has added 3 doubles, 3 stolen bases, and 5 RBI in this current stretch.

A CAREER DAY: TinCap slugger Jake Cunningham drove in five runs for the first time in his professional career on Wednesday. The 23-year-old snapped a 0-for-14 team skid with the bases loaded on the season when he broke the scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Cunningham followed it up with his 5th home run of the season, giving Fort Wayne the lead for good in the fifth. Cunningham last drove in five on May 7, 2023, at UNC Charlotte, when he drove in six against Florida Atlantic. On Saturday, Cunningham gave Fort Wayne the lead in the fourth with a two-out, two-run single to right field. After a 0-for-8 start, Cunningham is hitting .354 with 10 extra-base hits dating back to April 10. Through 20 games, Cunningham has more home runs this season than he did all of 2025.







Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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