Cubs Continue Homestand with Fiesta, Star Wars, and Mother's Day

Published on May 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - Beginning on Tuesday, May 5, the South Bend Cubs will move into the second half of their 12-game homestand with a series against the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the Athletics. With the week bookended by specialty ticket offers and plenty of fun to come in between, it's a great time to make a trip out to Four Winds Field.

SPECIALTY FOOD ITEMS

Specific to the Lansing series, the Cubs will offer a few specialty food and drink items throughout the week. For Tuesday's Cinco de Mayo celebration, Cantina will serve up Carnita Quesadillas, while assorted margaritas will be available at all concourse bars. For Saturday's Star Wars Day, Franx will feature the Ronto Wrap, which contains pork sausage, coleslaw, and cucumber peppercorn sauce in a pita. Additionally, all concourse bars will offer the Yoda Soda, which blends Malibu, pineapple juice, Midori, a splash of blue curacao, lime, and blueberries.

For the full week, Franx will prepare an opponent-themed hot dog. This week, it's the Loaded Lugnut, which is a jumbo hot dog with chili, cheese, and white onion. Also, Lansing's opponent cocktail is the Lugnut Lagoon, which mixes tequila, blue curacao, simple syrup, and lime juice, garnished with lime.

UPCOMING GAMES

Please note that gates now open 65 minutes before first pitch on weekdays and 95 minutes before first pitch on weekends.

Tuesday, May 5 (6:05 PM) - Click Here for Tickets

Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Taco and Margarita Fiesta Ticket Offer: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Fiesta time at Four Winds Field! Your ticket includes admission to the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop and a two-hour all-you-can-eat fiesta buffet, plus five samples of our fan-favorite margarita flavors: Cotton Candy, Spicy, Stu's Blue, Lime, and Strawberry. Guests will also receive an exclusive South Bend Cubs margarita glass and one complimentary drink ticket to use at the bar. The fiesta buffet features pork carnitas, ground beef, and pulled chicken tacos, Mexican rice, elote, refried beans, Tajín fruit salad, fresh tortillas, chips and salsa with guacamole, all the taco toppings you could want, and tres leches cake for dessert. Assorted Pepsi products and water are included, with access to a full cash bar.

Los Cabritos Maldichos Day: Continuing the celebration of Latin culture, the South Bend Cubs will become the Los Cabritos Maldichos for select games this season. Join us for a special pregame performance celebrating Latino culture, with public address announcements in Spanish, plus Latin music, popular Latino food items, and more.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, and adults 21+ can enjoy half off White Claw Seltzers. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, May 6 (11:05 AM) - Click Here for Tickets

Gates open at 10:00 AM.

Education Day: Morning baseball returns for three games during the spring, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Presented by MLB PlayBall.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine or wine slushies. Does not include sangria.

Thursday, May 7 (7:05 PM) - Click Here for Tickets

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Medical Professionals Night: Join us for Medical Professionals Night as we recognize and celebrate the dedicated healthcare workers who keep our community healthy and strong. From doctors and nurses to EMTs, technicians, and support staff, this special night honors the compassion, commitment, and tireless work of medical professionals both on and off the field.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $3 fountain sodas (24 oz.) and domestic draft beer (16 oz.) all game long. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, May 8 (7:05 PM) - Click Here for Tickets

Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Team Read Day: The South Bend Cubs welcome area schools that participated in Stu & Ivy's Team Read program. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WSBT, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Burger King, Campbell Ford, and Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Saturday, May 9 (4:05 PM) - Click Here for Tickets

Gates open at 2:30 PM.

Star Wars Day: This is the way. The South Bend Cubs will take the field in the Mandalorian & Grogu-inspired jerseys. Plus, special appearances by Star Wars Costume Clubs, the 501st Legion: Northern Darkness Garrison, and Mandalorian Mercs.

Showcase Saturday: A game dedicated to a unique theme or special appearance. Presented by Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, 103.9 The Bear.

Team Read Day: The South Bend Cubs welcome area schools that participated in Stu & Ivy's Team Read program. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WSBT, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Burger King, Campbell Ford, and Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care.

Sunday, May 10 (2:05 PM) - Click Here for Tickets

Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Mother's Day Brunch Ticket Offer: Celebrate Mother's Day in style with the South Bend Cubs and treat Mom to an unforgettable experience at Four Winds Field! Enjoy our newest premium group space, the Event Center, located just beyond the left field foul pole, while taking part in our annual Mother's Day Brunch VIP Package. This exclusive package includes assigned seating in the Event Center, a two-hour all-you-can-eat bistro-style brunch buffet, and the opportunity to purchase MOM-osas and other specialty cocktails for guests 21 and older.

Soy Candle Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a soy candle. Presented By Indiana Soybean Alliance.

Sunday Funday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Team Read Day: The South Bend Cubs welcome area schools that participated in Stu & Ivy's Team Read program. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WSBT, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Burger King, Campbell Ford, and Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care.







Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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