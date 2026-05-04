'Caps Outslug Cubs in Fifth-Straight Win
Published on May 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
South Bend, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps held on for their fifth straight win, taking down the South Bend Cubs 11-10 on Sunday afternoon. The streak is the longest for Fort Wayne since a six-game winning streak from April 27 to May 3, 2025.
The TinCaps (12-15) opened up the scoring in the first inning, scoring five runs on three hits and chased the South Bend (12-12) starter Jackson Brockett out after nine batters faced.
After his first four-hit game at the High-A level Saturday, Lamar King Jr. (Padres No. 15 prospect) ambushed the first pitch he saw Sunday for a two-run shot, his second home run at the High-A level.
Four batters later, Carlos Rodriguez launched a three-run home run for his third long ball of the season. Rodriguez ended his day 2-for-4, adding a single and a walk.
The Cubs answered with five runs to tie it in the bottom of the third inning before both teams scored in each of the next three innings. The 'Caps took the lead back in the fifth on a two-run home run by Rosman Verdugo. Verdugo's fourth home run of the season was also his 18th of his TinCaps career.
Three batters later, Jake Cunningham drove in King Jr. on an RBI double off the left-center field wall to put the 'Caps up 8-3. King Jr. then capped off his first four-RBI game at the High-A level with a two-run double with the bases loaded in the fifth.
Cunningham proved the difference with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his team-leading sixth round-tripper of the season. South Bend added two in the fourth and sixth and one in the fifth, but the Fort Wayne bullpen held firm.
Left-hander Igor Gil retired all nine batters he faced in three scoreless innings. Striking out three, Gil earned his second win of the season.
Closer Clay Edmondson secured his Midwest League-leading fifth save of the season, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning. Edmondson has now allowed just one earned run in 12 innings pitched.
Next Game: Tuesday, May 5 (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles
- Sky Carp Starter: TBD
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Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2026
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