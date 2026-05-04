'Caps Calendar Presented by Groundworks: May 5-10 vs. Beloit Sky Carp

Published on May 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate)

Tuesday, May 5 (6:35pm)

Hispanic Heritage Game: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage as the TinCaps take the field as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples"). First 1,500 fans receive a Rally Towel. Presented By Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

Family Feast Night presented by US Foods: Enjoy concessions from the Value Menu ($5 or less)

TICKETS

Wednesday, May 6 (6:35pm)

Fort Wayne PufferBellies: All Aboard the Fort Wayne PufferBellies. Take a trip on an old PufferBelly train through the Nickel Plate Road with the newest alternate Fort Wayne identity. Presented by NUCOR.

Rally Towel Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) presented by NUCOR

Paws & Claws presented by Law's Country Kennel: Pets welcome with purchase of "Paw Pass," and discounted White Claw seltzers

Thursday, May 7 (7:05pm)*

Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Mitchell's: $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials

Friday, May 8 (7:05pm)

Pro Wrestling Night: Featuring an appearance by Ted DiBiase, better known as the Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer, Million Dollar Man! Premium Ticket Packages include an exclusive pregame Q&A Session and photos/autographs.

Million Dollar Mixology: Create your own cocktail flight with multiple liquor and mixer options. Purchase a Premium Ticket Package and receive a game ticket, an hour pregame sampling, themed dinner buffet, two drink vouchers, and a surprise gift!

PRO WRESTLING PREMIUM TICKET

MILLION DOLLAR MIXOLOGY

Saturday, May 9 (6:35pm)

First Postgame Fireworks! Presented by PNC Bank

Sunday, May 10 (1:05pm)

Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks

Beach Towel Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by Hillside Pools

Bonus Promotion: Kids can run the bases after every game presented by Partners First Federal Credit Union.

WATCH: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | *MyNetwork TV (channel 21.3 & Xfinity 1172)

LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

Learn more about Padres and Marlins prospects at the A+ level on MLB.com/Pipeline.







Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2026

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