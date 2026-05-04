Kendle Transferred to 7-Day IL
Published on May 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Caden Kendle has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a right wrist fracture. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Quad Cities Tuesday at 6:30.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
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