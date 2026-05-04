Submissions for 2026 Dragons Baseball Buddies Presented by Kroger - Now Open

Published on May 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Kroger are partnering to bring the Baseball Buddies program to Day Air Ballpark again for nine games in 2026.

Children ages 7-13 can enter to win to be a Dragons Baseball Buddy, presented by Kroger. Winners get to enter the ballpark early on game day, play games on the field, meet players in the dugout, and even take the field with the Dragons starting lineup. Each Buddy also receives a replica jersey and hat to look just like the players.

One lucky Grand Prize Dragons Baseball Buddy winner will be randomly selected to have their own party at the ballpark with their family and friends. This party consists of a private limousine ride to the ballpark, games on the field with the Dragons Green Team and mascots, photos, and complimentary food and beverage. Plus, a shopping spree in the Dragons Den Team Store.

To enter, visit your local Kroger and ask for a sign-up form, or visit www.daytondragons.com/buddies.

Dragons Baseball Buddies 2026 Dates:

- Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 7:05 pm

- Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 1:05 pm

- Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 1:05 pm

- Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:05 pm

- Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 1:05 pm

- Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 1:05 pm

- Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 7:05 pm

- Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 1:05 pm

- Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 7:05 pm

Grand prize date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

*Children ages 7 to 13 are eligible. Dragons Baseball Buddy drawings will take place two different times during the season. A total of 81 winners will be drawn for the Dragons Baseball Buddy contest. One person will win the Grand Prize: his or her own fun night at Day Air Ballpark. A random drawing for the Grand Prize winner from all 81 Baseball Buddies will be held on August 10 at noon. Entrants need not be present to win; winners will be notified by phone. Limit to one entry per envelope and 15 entries per child.







Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2026

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