Homestand Highlights: First Responders, Armed Forces, Moms Set to be Recognized May 5-10

Published on May 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - A new homestand brings a fresh slate of promotions as the Chiefs welcome the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to Dozer Park from May 5-10. The six-game set features everything from weekday value nights to specialty jerseys, giveaways, and a weekend dedicated to honoring service members, first responders and mothers.

Tickets for all six games are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.

TUESDAY, MAY 5 at 11:05am; Education Day; Taco Tuesday; Bark In The Park; Perros Bomberos de Peoria; Silver Sluggers.

Dozer Park welcomes students from around Central Illinois for the season's second Education Day, blending baseball with a morning of interactive learning. Fans can enjoy $2 ground beef tacos on Cinco de Mayo, while dogs roam the ballpark for Bark in the Park. The Chiefs suit up as the Perros Bomberos de Peoria, celebrating Hispanic heritage throughout the organization and community. Silver Slugger members can redeem a Tuesday voucher or exchange unused tickets later this season for $5.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 at 6:35pm; Wallet Friendly Wednesday presented by Ollie's; Bark In The Park:

Midweek savings return with $2 hot dogs and nachos available throughout the ballpark. It's also the second consecutive day for fans to bring their four-legged friends to the game.

THURSDAY, MAY 7 at 6:35pm; Bucks For Brews; Bark In The Park:

With the weekend approaching, get your beverage of choice at a discounted rate. $2 draft and craft beers, along with $2 sodas, are all available for purchase. It's also the final Bark in the Park of the series, so bring your companion with you!

FRIDAY, MAY 8 at 6:35pm; Family Fridays; First Responders Night; Rope Hat Giveaway presented by Stratus; Postgame Fireworks presented by CEFCU:

The Chiefs will extend their thank you to first responders with a free ticket offer, redeemable with a valid ID at the Dozer Park Box office. Arrive at the ballpark early on Friday to grab a rope hat, given to the first 1,000 fans. Stay until the end of the game to see fireworks light up in front of the downtown skyline. Every Friday equates to a family discount! Purchase four tickets for just $50.

SATURDAY, MAY 9 at 6:35pm; Armed Forces Night; Chiefs Flag Giveaway presented by VFW Post 2602; Postgame Fireworks presented by Coca-Cola:

Saturday's spotlight turns to members of the armed forces with a night of recognition and appreciation. All active or retired military members can claim a free ticket at the box office pregame. It's also the second straight giveaway night where the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Chiefs flag. Stick around until the end for another night of fireworks!

SUNDAY, MAY 10 at 2:05pm; Grand Slam Sunday presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois; Mother's Day:

Our final game of the week is capped with a family-focused Sunday. Kids tickets are available for $5, and postgame activities include running the bases, playing catch on the field and collecting autographs. It's also a chance to celebrate Mother's Day with an afternoon of baseball.

On the Horizon: Bluey Visits Dozer Park May 23-24

Later this month, the Chiefs are excited to welcome a very special guest to Dozer Park: Bluey!

The official Bluey Package is required for purchase in order to meet Bluey, which includes a game ticket and photo opportunity. Availability is limited. You can secure yours now.

Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand and all 2026 Chiefs home games by visiting PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.







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