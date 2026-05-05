Chiefs Down Rattlers in Series Opener in Front of 6,000

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Chiefs sent a season-high 6,003 fans home happy with a 5-3 series-opening victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday at Dozer Park.

Leonel Sequera tossed a strong four innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks, striking out a season-high eight.

Sequera's only mishap arrived in the second inning when Josh Adamczewski went deep for the fifth time against Peoria this season to take a 1-0 Timber Rattlers lead. The T-Rats left two stranded in that frame.

The Chiefs came alive in the middle innings when Rainiel Rodriguez launched a solo homer to left to even the game at 1-1 in the fourth.

With two outs in the fourth, Peoria loaded the bases on a walk by Josh Kross and singles from Cade McGee and José Suárez. Won-Bin Cho lined another single into right, scoring Kross and McGee to make it 3-1 Chiefs.

Christian Worley relieved Sequera in the fifth. Wisconsin cut the deficit to 3-2 on a Tayden Hall double, scoring Josiah Ragsdale, who reached on a leadoff walk.

Bryan Rivera replaced Timber Rattlers starter Chandler Welch, who gave up three runs on six hits, in the fifth and hit Rodriguez on the first pitch he threw.

MLB Pipeline's No. 3 Cardinals prospect stole second, advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on a missed catch at home by Blayberg Diaz to extend the lead to 4-2.

In the sixth, Tai Peete extended his hit streak to 12 games with an RBI single, scoring Cho to make it 5-2.

Wisconsin answered in the seventh on a Braylon Payne single, scoring Hall on a throwing error by shortstop Jesús Báez to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Game two of the six-game set takes place on Wednesday at 6:35 P.M.

Midweek savings return with $2 hot dogs and nachos available throughout the ballpark, thanks to Wallet Friendly Wednesday presented by Ollie's. It's also the second straight day for fans to bring their dogs to Dozer Park.

Fans can listen to Larry Larson and Nico Horning on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch the game on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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