Alex McCoy Named Midwest League Player of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Minor League Baseball has announced Fort Wayne TinCaps outfielder Alex McCoy as its Midwest League Player of the Month for April.

In 22 games, the No. 20 Padres prospect batted .354/.386/.683 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.683). He finished second in average (.354), total bases (56), and OPS (1.069) and was fifth in home runs (five). McCoy earned nine multi-hit games, including three with multiple extra-base hits.

McCoy is the sixth TinCap player to win Player of the Month since the Midwest League began issuing the award in 2013. It is the second consecutive season a TinCap has earned April's nod, with baseball's No. 4 prospect, shortstop Leo De Vries, winning the award in 2025. Others include current Cleveland Guardians left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo (June 2019), DH Hudson Potts (August 2017), C Austin Allen (April 2016), and OF Nick Shultz (August 2014).

From April 7 to April 24, McCoy collected a 15-game hitting streak, the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017. Across the stretch, the undrafted free agent signee out of Hofstra hit .356 (21-for-59) with seven doubles, four home runs, and 11 RBI.

The Baltimore, Maryland native ended the month on a 19-game on-base streak that extended to 21 games before its conclusion. It was the longest on-base streak since Anthony Villar reached in 21-straight games in August 2024.

Following a strong start to May, McCoy is top 10 in the Midwest League in seven categories, leading the league in doubles (11), while ranking second in extra-base hits (17) and total bases (59). He ranks fourth in hits (31), average (.330), and slugging percentage (.628), and is seventh in OPS (1.007). McCoy's five home runs are also good for 11th.

He now has a hit in 21 of 25 games played and has reached in all but two games this season.

The 'Caps are winners of five straight following their first series win of the season against the South Bend Cubs.

The TinCaps return home tonight, Tuesday, May 5, for their first of three Hispanic Heritage Nights, with Fort Wayne playing as the "Manzanas Luchadores" to start a six-game homestand against the Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp. Wednesday, May 6, is also the debut of the TinCaps' brand-new alternate identity, the Fort Wayne Pufferbellies. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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