Cubs Level Lugnuts, Win Series Opener 9-1
Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (13-12) put a demonstrative end to their five-game losing streak on Tuesday evening at Four Winds Field, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts (11-17) by a 9-1 score. The Cubs tallied 12 hits in the game, whacking three triples for the first time since April 2023.
Left-hander Cole Reynolds got the Cubs out of the gate fast as the starting pitcher, spinning three perfect innings with five strikeouts. South Bend's offense took advantage right away, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning. Center fielder Kane Kepley led off with a triple to right-center field, and shortstop Ty Southisene brought him home with a double. First baseman Cole Mathis later pushed the Cubs' lead to 2-0 in the first, and Kepley's second triple of the night set up run number three thanks to a wild pitch in the third.
Lansing's only run scored in the fourth, as Reynolds gave way to righty reliever Adam Stone. Each of the first two Lugnuts reached base against Stone, who locked in and limited the damage to a single run on left fielder Devin Taylor's groundout.
Meanwhile, the Lugnuts stuck with starting pitcher and No. 16 Athletics prospect Steven Echavarria, whom the Cubs dismantled in the fourth. Each of the first four Cubs reached against him in the inning, leading to five runs and an 8-1 South Bend lead. Second baseman Christian Olivo, right fielder Kade Snell, and first baseman Cole Mathis each poked an RBI single during the inning, blowing the game wide open. All told, the Cubs hit around in the fourth, totaling five singles and two walks.
Lansing's bullpen kept things fairly quiet from there, as the Cubs added just one more run in the seventh inning. Mathis generated it with a leadoff triple, the Cubs' third of the night, scoring on a grounded double play. Kepley, Southisene, Mathis, and Halbach all finished the night with multiple hits, Kepley scoring three runs and Halbach notching a trio of singles.
The Cub bullpen also did well, covering six frames in the series opener. Stone commanded the ball well after allowing his initial run, completing three strong innings before right-hander Nate Williams twirled two shutout frames. Fellow righty Kenyi Perez delivered a scoreless ninth, sealing the series-opening victory.
Up next for the Lugnuts and Cubs, it's Education Day baseball at 11:05 AM on Wednesday, May 6. Right-hander Koen Moreno is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Lansing righty Samuel Dutton.
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