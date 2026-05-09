Olivo Makes History, Cubs Hammer Lugnuts 14-6

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (16-12) emphatically won their series against the Lansing Lugnuts (11-20) on Friday night at Four Winds Field, triumphing by a 14-6 score. In the win, left fielder Christian Olivo became the first player in South Bend Cubs history to have two home runs, six RBI, and three runs scored in a single game.

After not leading at all during the first three games of the series, the Lugnuts jumped ahead early against right-hander Kevin Valdez. Shortstop Bobby Boser led off with a home run to right field, and catcher Davis Diaz scored a second run in the first inning after doubling. Boser would launch another leadoff home run in the third, blasting a ball out of sight down the left-field line to make it 3-0 Lansing. The Cubs responded with a run in the bottom of the third, getting on the board via a passed ball.

The game's turning point occurred in the top of the fourth inning, as Lansing chased Valdez by putting two runners on with one out. On came righty reliever Kenyi Perez, who used a diabolical slider to punch out back-to-back hitters atop the Lansing order and end the threat. Perez returned after the Cubs tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, striking out three more hitters in the fifth.

Seeing Perez strut off the mound with his arms in the air after striking out his fifth Lugnut was all South Bend's offense needed. The Cubs took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, whacking four consecutive hits to start the frame. After first baseman Cole Mathis doubled for his sixth extra-base hit in as many games, third baseman Matt Halbach and right fielder Leonel Espinoza each singled home a run. Olivo later came up and hooked a three-run home run to left, giving the Cubs an 8-3 lead with his first Four Winds Field long ball.

The Cubs one-upped themselves in the sixth, scoring six more runs to make the game a laugher at 14-3. Second baseman Alex Madera started the fun by collecting his first two High-A RBI on a single to right-center, and catcher Justin Stransky followed with a two-run double to left. Then came Olivo, who cranked another home run, this one a two-run blast to seal the nine-hole hitter's first career multi-home run game. Olivo finished the night with four hits, two home runs, and six RBI, joining No. 4 Chicago Cubs prospect Kevin Alcántara as the only South Bend Cubs to accomplish that feat in a single game.

Though Lansing made the final more respectable with a three-run home run from catcher Davis Diaz, Cub lefty Ethan Flanagan finished off a four-inning save with a strikeout.

With the series already in hand, the Cubs have two more looks at the Lugnuts beginning at 4:05 PM on Saturday, May 10. Left-hander Cole Reynolds will make the Star Wars Day start for South Bend against Lansing righty Tzu-Chen Sha.







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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